Here’s why Todd Chrisley won’t meet Savannah Chrisley’s new boyfriend

Savannah Chrisley recently went Instagram official with her boyfriend, Robert Shiver.

She opened up about her relationship on Nick Viall’s podcast, teasing that her boyfriend’s estranged wife attempted to kill him.

Since then, followers have been interested in Savannah’s relationship with Robert.

But her dad, Todd Chrisley, isn’t interested in meeting him.

And while many may think they know the reasoning behind Todd’s refusal to meet Robert, it isn’t what you may think.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Despite not wanting to meet him, Savannah has told Todd and her mom, Julie Chrisley, all about Robert and their budding relationship.

Todd Chrisley won’t meet Robert Shiver

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Savannah Chrisley revealed that her father, Todd Chrisley, refuses to meet her new boyfriend.

He reportedly has “no interest” in meeting Robert, but not for the reasons many may think.

Savannah said, “You know, Dad is very against it just because, ‘He’s not gonna see me in this atmosphere and this environment,’ and I feel like it’s more a male pride type of thing.”

Todd doesn’t want to meet Robert because he is serving time in federal prison, and that’s not where he thinks he should meet someone his children are dating. However, this could pose an issue should the couple decide to further their relationship.

Julie Chrisley is a different story, though. Savannah said, “Mom’s very much all for it ’cause she’s like, ‘Hey, if y’all are gonna end up together I need to meet him.”

Savannah Chrisley slammed for going public with Robert Shiver

When Savannah Chrisley went Instagram official with Robert Shiver, she didn’t get an overwhelmingly positive response.

She was called out for dating a married (separated and currently in a court battle) man. There was also confusion about her “moving on” so quickly after Nic Kerdiles died in September.

Savannah had to clarify that she and Nic hadn’t been romantic for two years, and they weren’t speaking when he tragically passed away. It was a complicated situation; she was mourning their relationship and the shared moments despite no longer being romantically involved.

Despite everything, Savannah doesn’t seem bothered by any of it. She is continuing to do what she wants, including speaking out about the prison conditions where her parents are being housed — even if it costs them.

This has been a year of growth and challenge for the Chrisley Knows Best star, and without her parents by her side, she’s had to make decisions and work while she supports her younger siblings, Grayson and Chloe Chrisley.