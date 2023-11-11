Savannah Chrisley reveals Todd Chrisley is feeling ‘retaliation’ in prison

Savannah Chrisley has been speaking out about the prison conditions her parents are enduring as they serve their time in two separate spots.

Todd Chrisley is serving his time in Florida, while Julie Chrisley is serving her time in Kentucky.

After visiting her parents and getting some input from her brother, Chase Chrisley, Savannah began speaking out about what they’d seen while visiting their parents. It doesn’t stop there, though.

The Chrisley Knows Best star has shared letters from whistleblowers and other things on her podcast and social media pages.

She has vowed never to stop, especially because she wants to ensure everyone is treated like a human being, not like property to the correctional officers who reign over them.

However, Savannah’s speaking out has caused a ripple effect that has her parents feeling the burn.

Todd Chrisley is dealing with retaliation in prison

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Savannah Chrisley revealed that her parents are feeling the heat because of her speaking out.

She said, “It’s been really tough [for them] since I started speaking out about everything. That’s been the toughest part. More so for Dad. There’s been a lot of retaliation, so we have to worry [about him].”

Todd Chrisley may be on his way out of the Florida prison where he currently resides. Things that Savannah has shared recently have caused some talk about where her father should be housed.

Savannah said, “Right now they’re trying to move him from the facility he’s at now, because of the latest things that I’ve posted on Instagram. And that’s the tough part — the moment you start speaking out, you have to pay for it.”

And that’s not all. The reality TV star revealed her father has been denied calls with his lawyer. These calls are not recorded and are protected under attorney-client privilege.

Even though all of this is happening, Todd wants his daughter to continue to speak out about what’s happening.

Julie Chrisley isn’t feeling the pressure too bad, but the guards are coming down harder on her because of Savannah speaking out. The living conditions she is in are horrendous, though it’s been that way for months, not just recently.

What’s next for Savannah Chrisley?

Savannah Chrisley is currently raising her younger siblings. Grayson and Chloe Chrisley live with her as Todd and Julie Chrisley are absent.

She is trying to keep everything as normal as possible for her siblings while she continues to work to keep income coming in.

Savannah is doing everything from her podcast to appearances on reality TV shows. She also teased that another Chrisley-based show was being shopped around, but no further details have been revealed.