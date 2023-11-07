Savannah Chrisley slammed over photos with Robert Shiver after Nic Kerdiles’ death

Savannah Chrisley went Instagram official with her new boyfriend, Robert Shiver.

It didn’t go over well with some of her followers, who were confused about her relationship with her former fiance, Nic Kerdiles, and her new man.

Nic passed away in September after a motorcycle accident in Nashville. The Chrisley Knows Best star mourned him publicly, which seemed to have gotten wires crossed.

She was not with Nic for quite some time before he died. They were friendly on and off since their broken engagement, and while he did go with her when she took Todd Chrisley to serve his federal prison time, that was the last time they had seen each other.

Her new boyfriend, Robert Shiver, is going through a divorce. His wife reportedly hired a hit on him, and as that goes through the court system, he is raising their three children.

There are many moving parts to Savannah’s life right now, which is why some may have been confused by her Instagram share.

On Instagram, Savannah Chrisley took the plunge and went Instagram official with her boyfriend, Robert Shiver.

She revealed the romance weeks ago but, for the most part, has been private about things.

Savannah wrote, “Sometimes… it just works ❤️”

Savannah Chrisley slammed for sharing PDA-packed photos

The comment section under Savannah Chrisley’s share was lit up with confused followers.

Many didn’t understand she was no longer with Nic Kerdiles when he passed. She was mourning him because he was important to her, and despite the conflicts and other things, she and Nic shared something special.

Savannah loved Nic deeply, as did her family. However, she has moved on with Robert Shiver after remaining single (at least publicly) for roughly two years.

One commenter wrote, “Wow, it hasn’t even been 6 months yet, since Nick died, and she’s already moved on.. I guess her marriage wouldn’t had lasted..”

Another said, “Didn’t she just loose [sic] her boyfriend”

Someone else mentioned Robert’s marital status, saying, “What he’s a married man, really Savanna? Is this true?? I can ever imagine you breaking up a marriage, and taking a Father away from his children. Is this true or false ?”

Some followers were undoubtedly confused by this PDA-packed share. Still, those who have been keeping up with Savannah Chrisley know she had recently begun dating Robert and had not been romantically involved with Nic in years.