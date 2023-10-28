Todd Chrisley was a ‘victim’ of an ‘inhumane’ system in federal prison

Another day, another Todd Chrisley prison story.

The Chrisley Knows Best star has been serving time in FPC Pensacola since mid-Janaury, and he is exposing the “inhumane” conditions he and other prisoners have experienced.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to a combined 19 years in federal prison for tax evasion and bank fraud charges, with Todd serving 12 and Julie severing seven.

Reports first came out about the prison conditions over the summer when the country was experiencing record-breaking temperatures. The facilities where Todd and Julie are being held did not have working air conditioning.

Todd’s attorney, Jay Sturgent, spoke to Radar Online about the conditions and incidents that have occurred at FPC Pensacola, and some of it is absolutely shocking.

From being given the wrong medication to being denied access to worship, there are pretty serious accusations being lodged at the federal prison.

Todd Chrisley was given the wrong medication

While speaking with the publication, Todd Chrisley’s attorney revealed that his client was given the wrong medication. He didn’t elaborate on what he was given or why he was taking anything, but he was lucky there were no reactions to it.

Mr. Sturgent also mentioned that Todd was a witness to another medical mistake when a prisoner received insulin they weren’t supposed to. This reportedly led to the inmate being rushed to the hospital after reportedly falling unconscious.

He said, “The medical department is in shambles.”

Savannah and Chase Chrisley work to get prison reform

Aside from working on a potential reality show, Savannah and Chase Chrisley are using their platform to speak out about what they’ve personally seen while visiting their parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley.

They spoke out about the inhumane conditions when the heat was unbearable and also mentioned there were vermin in the Kentucky prison where Julie is being housed.

Savannah and Chase regularly update followers about their parents as they try to see them every weekend. It appears they rotate with whom they see so that neither parent is without a visitor.

Todd and Julie’s sentences were recently shortened, and Savannah is hopeful they can come home even earlier as they work on appeals.

They are doing the best they can with what they have, as Savannah has guardianship over Grayson and Chloe Chrisley while her parents are incarcerated. Chase appears to help as well, showing up for his siblings when he can and helping his sister when she has work obligations.