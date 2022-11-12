Todd Chrisley lives in his ‘truth’ as sentencing date looms

Todd Chrisley is living in his “truth.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Todd Chrisley hasn’t had a great year.

The Chrisley Knows Best star and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud earlier this year.

Initially, sentencing was due to take place not long after their convictions. However, it was postponed to November 21, which is just a little more than a week away.

Todd and Julie have maintained their innocence while complying with the conditions of their release as they await sentencing.

In a recent episode of Chrisley Confessions, Todd addressed how he can keep his head up as they go through life with the legal issues hanging over their head.

His faith has been a big part of his journey, and Todd is leaning on that more than ever.

Todd Chrisley talks about dealing with the legal battle

The Chrisley Knows Best star opened up about how he is often asked how he deals with the looming sentencing and the legal drama surrounding his family, revealing, “I live in my truth. I celebrate my truth with my Lord and Savior.”

Todd Chrisley said, “Through the grace of God, that’s how I’m doing it. Through the grace of God, because I have accepted — this is going to come as a shock to a lot of y’all — that Todd doesn’t know everything but God does, and that Todd’s way may not be God’s way, and that’s because God’s way is better.”

It isn’t shocking to viewers and followers that Todd would lean on his faith during this challenging time. He and his children, especially Savannah Chrisley, have talked about faith and belief that things will work out in God’s timing.

He also mentioned he would not accept defeat, saying, “My testimony’s not going to be about defeat because defeat is something that the Devil wants you to accept, and I accept nothing from the Devil. And you know I rebuke him all day long.”

How much time is Todd Chrisley facing?

With sentencing set for Todd and Julie Chrisley on November 21, there are plenty of questions about how much time the reality stars will get.

If the judge sentences them to the maximum allowed, they could serve 30 years in prison.

There is a lot to consider, especially since they still have two minor children in their care. Grayson Chrisley is still in high school, and Chloe Chrisley is just 10.

The big day is just over a week away, and Todd and Julie Chrisley will learn their fate.