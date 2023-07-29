Todd Chrisley blames his ‘fame’ on horrible prison conditions

Todd Chrisley is serving time in a federal prison in Florida.

His children, Savannah and Chase Chrisley, recently spoke about their parents’ living conditions, including no air conditioning and snakes in the facilities.

However, the Chrisley Knows Best patriarch thinks his fame is the root of some of the problems he’s been experiencing behind bars.

It’s important to note that Savannah did mention she understands it’s not the “Four Seasons” but was still upset with some of the inhumane conditions her parents were experiencing.

Todd has been in Florida since January when he reported there to serve his 12-year sentence, while his wife, Julie Chrisley, is serving her seven-year sentence in Kentucky.

Here’s what Todd’s lawyer had to say about the situation.

Todd Chrisley applied for home confinement

Todd Chrisley’s attorney Jay Surgent spoke with TMZ about what Todd’s been experiencing and how he believes it is linked to his celebrity status.

The Chrisley Knows Best star even believes photos are being snapped of him while he is asleep, which is actually creepy.

There are also concerns about mold and the ventilation system with no air conditioning as much of the country is experiencing record-high temperatures.

Mr. Surgent told the outlet that Todd applied to be moved to home confinement. However, the odds of that are unlikely.

Before Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced last November, Julie asked for home confinement as she had two underage children to care for. That was denied, and Savannah Chrisley is the current guardian of Grayson and Chloe Chrisley.

Savannah Chrisley speaks out for her parents

Savannah Chrisley has been the most vocal about her parents’ strife.

She discusses things happening on her podcast, keeping listeners updated on Todd and Julie Chrisley.

Visitation with her parents rotates with Chase Chrisley, as she has other things to take care of with her siblings. She is the guardian of Grayson and Chloe, and everything with schooling and other activities has to be handled on top of the everyday mundane tasks of life.

The Growing Up Chrisley star revealed she thought Julie was keeping things from her because she didn’t want them to worry. Savannah manages everything while her parents are away, and aside from Chase, it seems Nanny Faye is the only other family member she is in contact with.

There’s no update on Todd and Julie’s living conditions, but Savannah will share them with fans and followers when there is.