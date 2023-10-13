Todd Chrisley believes prison is his ‘mission from God’ as he and Julie Chrisley teach classes

Todd and Julie Chrisley reported to their respective prisons in January.

With the holidays coming up, Chrisley Knows Best fans have been watching for updates about Todd and Julie from their children, Chase and Savannah Chrisley.

Their sentences were recently reduced, only releasing them slightly earlier than expected.

Chase and Savannah have been upfront about their parents’ prison conditions, which aren’t good. As much of the country saw one of the hottest summers recently, neither facility had air conditioning in the dorms. There were also reports of vermin freely running around.

So much has happened since Todd and Julie left — from Nic Kerdiles passing away to holidays and celebrations.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

However, Todd believes he found his purpose in life.

Todd Chrisley reveals “mission from God”

While speaking with TMZ, Todd Chrisley’s attorney, Jay Surgent, revealed that his client believes being in prison is a “mission from God.”

Because of Todd’s situation, he’s encountered “gross negligence and such total disregard for human life and decency from both the staff and just the entire corrections system.”

His attorney discussed programs Todd wants to start and some horrendous things he’s encountered while behind bars.

Savannah Chrisley reveals her parents are teaching classes

During an episode of Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, Savannah revealed that Todd and Julie Chrisley are teaching courses at the prisons where they are spending the next several years.

Todd taught a class on trauma and then, wait for it, a financial class. Yes — that’s exactly what we thought, too. And the irony wasn’t lost on Savannah either.

As for Julie, she’s been focusing on real estate. Savannah said, “She’s got all these certificates from teaching and completing classes and all these things. Overachiever Julie is… always been.”

The apple didn’t fall far from the tree as Savannah is always doing something and has been navigating parenting teens. There’s been a learning curve for the Chrisley Knows Best star, and so far, she has things under control.

Savannah revealed that she sees at least one of her parents every weekend, contributing to her early exit from Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. She was over being away from the kids and unable to see her parents.

The Chrisleys are working to bring about change in the prison system after seeing the inside and how things are run. Todd believes this is his “mission,” and in the future, something will likely be done to ensure change is happening.