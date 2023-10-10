Savannah Chrisley wonders if she is ever ‘going to catch a break’ after challenging year

Savannah Chrisley has endured a tough year.

The Chrisley Knows Best star took guardianship over her two younger siblings, Grayson and Chloe Chrisley, after her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, reported to federal prison in January.

She has been navigating being a parental figure and managing their schedules. With the holidays coming up, it’s likely even more stressful for Savannah.

As if that change wasn’t big enough, less than a month ago, Savannah’s ex-fiance, Nic Kerdiles, tragically died in a motorcycle accident.

And because she is supporting her siblings, the Growing Up Chrisley star has continued to work. She joined the cast of FOX’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, but her run ended after she withdrew from the challenge.

It seems as if Savannah rolls with the punches, no matter how many continue to be thrown her way.

Savannah Chrisley talks about her challenging year

While doing press for Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Savannah Chrisley spoke with Hollywood Life about life with her parents behind bars and this year’s challenges.

The blonde beauty has advocated for changing prison conditions since she saw what was happening firsthand while visiting her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley. They are serving time at different prisons, so Savannah looked at places with several of the same issues.

She said, “It’s hard as their daughter sitting and watching it, seeing just how they’re treated, and the things that are happening.”

As far as the loss of her ex-fiance, Nic Kerdiles, Savannah didn’t specifically detail it, but she said, “I luckily have always functioned best in high-intensity environments. I can handle a lot, but there are days where it gets hard. And it’s like, okay, am I ever going to catch a break? It just seems like the blows keep coming.”

Savannah Chrisley remembers Nic Kerdiles

Following Nic Kerdiles’ tragic death, Savannah Chrisley put together a beautiful tribute.

Their relationship played out on Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley. After ending their engagement, the couple attempted to stay together. They were on and off for quite some time before finally calling it quits for good.

While there have been varying reports about Savannah and Nic’s situation before his death, she revealed that he went with her when she took her father, Todd Chrisley, to report to federal prison.

Nic showed up for the Chrisleys as they went through trial and sentencing, often showing up at their Nashville home to spend time with the family.

It hasn’t been an easy year for Savannah Chrisley, but she is powering through it with the help of some great friends.