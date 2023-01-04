Todd Chrisley addresses rumors of his ‘affair’ with another man

Todd Chrisley spoke out about the rumors regarding his sexuality. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Todd Chrisley is finally speaking out about claims made against him by his former business partner, Mark Braddock.

The Chrisley Knows Best star and his wife, Julie Chrisley, are headed to federal prison in a few days. They were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion last June. In November, the couple was sentenced to 19 years in prison, with Todd receiving 12 years and Julie serving the remaining seven.

Mark was part of turning the Chrisleys into the feds after a years-long friendship and a rumored gay affair between the two. This isn’t the first time rumors about Todd’s sexuality have risen. Since debuting on the scene with Season 1 of Chrisley Knows Best, viewers have wondered about the over-the-top reality star.

Typically, Todd would brush things off without second thought, but he addressed the rumor that he had an affair with former friend and business partner Mark Braddock.

Speaking on his podcast, Chrisley Confessions, Todd decided to address the situation with his son, Chase Chrisley, on the episode with him.

It was clear there was no love lost between Todd and Mark.

What did Todd Chrisley say about Mark Braddock?

Mark Braddock’s testimony revealed he and Todd Chrisley engaged in a gay affair for approximately a year before ending things. The two men remained friends until 2012 when things between them deteriorated, and Mark was fired.

Todd was ready to address these rumors once and for all, revealing he was insulted by the insinuation that someone like Mark would be his choice.

He told Chase Chrisley, “What insulted me the most is that, out of all these 54 years, for me to finally be accused of being with a man, it would be someone who looked like Mark Braddock.”

And in true Todd fashion, he made the over-the-top comment about many people being “d**knotized by him” over the years.

Todd likened Mark to a toad and said, “That is the one thing that is the most insulting. To say that I couldn’t pull something better than that… there’s better to be had by Todd Chrisley than that.”

There is nothing but denials about the affair ever happening from Todd. He’s been married to Julie Chrisley since 1996, and the couple shares three children.

Todd Chrisley will do one interview ahead of prison time

Also on the recent episode of Chrisley Confessions, Todd Chrisley revealed he would be giving only one interview before heading off to federal prison later this month.

Todd has not talked about what’s happened with the trial and sentencing. He has answered listeners’ questions, but less is more when it comes to something like this.

However, Todd will sit with Chase Chrisley for the interview sometime next week. His son will ask him hard-hitting questions. The setup will be a mix of listeners’ questions and their questions. It is set to be filmed sometime in the coming days, though it is unclear if they will drop it before they report to prison or if it will be released after they head to Florida.

Chrisley Knows Best returns sometime in 2023.