Savannah Chrisley stuns in form-fitting dress as she poses with Chase Chrisley

Savannah Chrisley is living her best life as she celebrates her 25th birthday.

The Growing Up Chrisley star hit the milestone earlier this month but spent time with friends and family to celebrate her big day.

She stunned in a form-fitting black dress paired with strappy heels. Her blonde hair was pulled into a high pony, completing the sultry look.

This was a different birthday for the reality TV star than in years prior. While she was able to celebrate with people she loves, her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley could not be there with her.

A lot has changed for the Chrisleys since Todd and Julie were convicted on bank fraud and tax evasion charges. While awaiting sentencing, they are in home confinement, with only a few exceptions on the table for leaving their Nashville home.

Despite that, Savannah looked gorgeous and appeared to have her brother, Chase Chrisley’s support.

Savannah Chrisley shows off fit figure in body-hugging dress

The Chrisley Knows Best daughter showed off the body she works hard for in her birthday dress.

Savannah Chrisley chose a long black dress with full-length sleeves. It hugged her body and her curves.

She shared a photo standing alongside her brother, Chase Chrisley. He showed up for her birthday, along with his girlfriend, Emmy Medders.

Savannah Chrisley is sticking by her parents amid legal issues

Todd and Julie Chrisley face up to 30 years in prison following their convictions. Sentencing is scheduled for October 6, which is a little over two months away.

Even though it is a trying time for her family, Savannah Chrisley stands behind her parents. She has pleaded for followers to do their own research, alluding that not all of the facts have been presented.

She was the first spotted at the Chrisley family’s Nashville home following the guilty verdicts. Her on-again-off-again boyfriend, Nic Kerdiles, was also seen leaving the house. Chase Chrisley showed up with some groceries, and their youngest sibling, Grayson, was spotted outside the home washing his truck.

It has been a trying few months for the family, but they keep on keeping on. Todd and Julie have continued their podcast, revealing what they can and continuing to connect with their fans. They didn’t expect the guilty verdict, so it’s been an adjustment for the entire family.

Even though there are plenty of reasons to be angry and sad, Savannah Chrisley manages to keep a smile on her face.

Chrisley Knows Best is currently on hiatus.