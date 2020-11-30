Timkat: What to know about the celebration of Ethiopian Epiphany where Ariela and Biniyam argued

Ariela Weinburg‘s adjustment to living in Addis Ababa has been a struggle. From the slaughter of a sheep on her doorstep to the living conditions, the culture shock keeps coming on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

One month after the birth of baby Aviel, one of the most special days in Ethiopia happens to take place.

It’s one of Biniyam’s favorite holidays, and it was important for him to share it with Ariela and his newborn son, Aviel.

Sign up for our newsletter!

What is Timkat?

Timkat, also known as Epiphany, is a special day in Ethiopia. It is an orthodox holiday that celebrates the baptism of Jesus Christ in the Jordan River.

The festival falls at the beginning of January and is a major event for the Ethiopian capital.

According to tradition, local churches bring models of the Ark of the Covenant, and trumpets lead a procession to mirror the sounds described in the bible when it was being moved.

Biniyam explained that thousands of people travel from the countrysides to celebrate an important religious milestone. Huge groups gather and sing while priests spray holy water with hoses into the crowds.

Read More 90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg calls Jihoon Lee a liar after another fight about money

He also recounted to Ari the quirky tradition of the lemon. In his culture, a boy shows his interest in a girl by tossing a lemon in her direction.

If she reciprocates the interest, she will signal it by picking up the lemon.

Biniyam made staying at the celebration worth it

Ariela was excited to see why this was Biniyam’s favorite day but quickly realized it wasn’t the best place for a newborn.

She wanted to leave the celebration early as there were thousands of people pushing in large crowds and loud music blaring from the speakers. She was upset with Biniyam for not putting his family first.

However, Biniyam pushed for staying as he had something in store for his girlfriend.

They spent the entire festival arguing, but that didn’t stop him from ending the day with a memorable moment.

Although the argument forced him to walk away in anger, cooling off is what this couple needed to realize what was important.

With the choir singing, surrounded by cheering fans, Biniyam gets on one knee and reveals an engagement ring sitting in lemon.

After the day of arguments they had, Ariela was shocked by the proposal.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.