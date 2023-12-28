Tim Malcolm says new season of 90 Day: The Single Life is ’embarrassing and humiliating’

A new season of 90 Day: The Single Life is coming soon, and it looks like it’ll be a great one.

The cast is pretty epic, with Debbie Aguero looking for love and Chantel Everett also looking for love now that she’s divorced Pedro Jimeno.

Tyray Mollett will share his dating story, and Natalie Mordovtseva is back for more of The Single Life.

TLC threw us a curveball with Patrick Mendes’ brother John in the cast, but it’s not the first time someone who was not a main cast member in one of the other shows has earned a spot on this spinoff.

We’re really excited to see Veronica Rodriguez’s return as she continues looking for love, but this time around, Tim Malcolm is also a part of the cast as both of them are single and ready to find love — but not with each other despite many 90 Day Fiance fans literally begging them to just get back together.

If you wondered how the season will go, Tim has been dishing on his experience, and it sounds like it will be fun for us to watch, at least.

Tim Malcolm opens up about his ‘humiliating’ season of 90 Day: The Single Life

It seems like nothing could be as “embarrassing” or “humiliating” for Tim Malcolm as his initial season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Longtime viewers will recall when Tim met Jeniffer Tarazona in Colombia. He failed to propose and also failed to get physical with the South American beauty.

Their time on the show was awkward at best, with Jeniffer constantly emasculating Tim, who was more about fashion than getting his hands dirty, and it was clear that Jeniffer was looking for someone a bit rougher around the edges — which is interesting considering that she dated Jesse Meester after her season aired.

But Tim says that 90 Day: The Single Life will be a good one, telling Entertainment Tonight that his part in this new season will be “awkward, embarrassing, out of my element, anxiety-inducing and I think it’s gonna be just hysterical.”

Tim continued as he explained, without giving much away, “And at the end of the day, like, I know it’s going to be be really embarrassing and humiliating for me. But the thought of all of you guys sitting at home and finding it humorous, that is enough for me to be like, ‘Hey, I’ll embarrass myself at the expense.'”

90 Day Fiance fans are still shipping Tim and Veronica

Another thing Tim touched on was his deep friendship with Veronica Rodriquez since they are both looking for love this time.

The two have been close friends for years after Tim took over dad duties for Veronica’s daughter.

They have a very close relationship, but according to Tim, that doesn’t necessarily equate to romance. He explained that, while they remain like family, they don’t have many similar interests, and we don’t see some of their arguments off camera that might help fans better understand why they choose to stay friends and not rekindle their romance.

Unfortunately, that sometimes makes it hard for them to get into new relationships because their new love interests have a hard time with all the social media comments about them getting back together.

While that makes sense, we can’t imagine 90 Day Fiance fans will let up anytime soon.

90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 premieres on Monday, January 1 at 8/7c on TLC.