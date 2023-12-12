Tim Malcolm is ready to find love on 90 Day: The Single life, plus surprise cast member revealed

The trailer for Season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life was recently released, and it looks like we’re in for a wild ride.

Several of your favorite TLC stars are looking for love in the spinoff series, including Tim Malcolm, who’s not just there to support his bestie, Veronica Rodriguez.

Veronica’s romance with Jamal Menzies will be featured, but Tim is also single and ready to mingle.

Viewers will see his quest to find love when the season premieres, and the 43-year-old, recently shared the news on social media and told the trolls to bring it on.

The other Season 4 cast includes Natalie Mordovtseva, who is back for a third time with her boyfriend Josh Weinstein.

Newly divorced Chantel Everett is also on the show after kicking Pedro Jimeno to the curb, and we’ll see a different side of the 32-year-old registered nurse on her quest to find love.

90 Day Fiance fan-favorite Debbie Aguero is also making her return to TV in the dating series and this time she’s choosing men closer to her age.

Tyray Mollett is also on the show and there’s another surprise cast member.

Tim Malcolm is ready for the critics as he joins the cast of 90 Day: The Single Life

We saw Tim Malcolm in the trailer facing off with Veronica’s new man Jamal, but that is not all we’ll see from him this season.

Tim is a full-time cast member and he recently shared the news with his 508,000 Instagram followers.

“So it’s official #thesinglelife season 4 premieres January 1st 2024!” he wrote, “I hope all of you guys will show up to mock, ridicule, question my sexuality, discuss if im transitioning from a woman to man … you know the usual ‘Tim’ conversation….”

He also mentioned a few other nasty comments that’s been made about him over the years including comparisons to The Grinch.

“I just wouldn’t know how to live my life without reading that for another couple of years! 😂 ,” he laughingly added.

However, Tim promised an enjoyable season thanks to the “great cast members” on the cast.

One such cast member caught us off guard, but we love a good surprise.

John McManus joins the cast of 90 Day: The Single Life

We didn’t expect to see John McManus in the cast, but everyone deserves to find love.

We first met John in Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance as part of the storyline with his brother Patrick Mendes and Thais Ramone.

At first, John annoyed viewers, but he soon became a fan favorite with his witty personality.

John’s sense of humor garnered him a spot on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk with his brother Patrick, but now he’s branching out on his own as he tries to find love on the dating series.

90 Day: The Single Life, Season 4 premieres Monday, January 1 at 8/7c on TLC.