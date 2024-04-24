Tim Malcolm mourns the loss of ‘irreplaceable friend,’ shares touching tribute

Tim Malcolm shared a heartbreaking update about one of his closest friends.

The 90 Day Fiance star just finished up a grueling season of 90 Day: The Single Life where, again, he did not find love.

In fact, Tim tried to build something with Luisa, whom he’d been chatting with for a while, and their romance ended in flames when she took aim at him during the never-ending five-part Tell All.

To add insult to injury, a backstage conversation aired during the Tell All made it sound like Luisa even hooked up with Veronica’s ex, Jamal, after things didn’t work out with Tim.

We’re all still reeling from that rollercoaster ride that seemed would never end as the Tell All just kept going, week after week.

Now, Tim is dealing with even bigger heartbreak after learning that his close friend and Preacher Stone guitarist, Marty Hill, died suddenly amid a battle with brain cancer.

Tim Malcolm pays tribute to Marty Hill after sudden death

After learning of his friend’s death, Tim Malcolm took to Facebook to share the awful news.

In a lengthy post, he wrote, “I do not have words… you just can never prepare yourself for someone you cherish, love, and admire to leave you. It hurts and I know so many others are hurting also.”

He continued with his kind words about The Preacher Stone Congregation guitarist, saying, “To me, he was my idol, my friend, and my brother…and f**k… God isn’t super generous with handing those out in life. I hope you will all watch this, because over 15 years I traveled the world with Marty, learned so much, and gained an irreplaceable friend.”

Monsters and Critics spoke exclusively with Tim about his friend, whom he described as “one of my closest friends , and one of the best human beings I ever knew.”

He also told us, “They are just about to release their 5th studio album and he died super unexpectedly yesterday.”

Who was Marty Hill?

Marty Hill was a founding member of the Southern rock band Preacher Stone, which formed in 2008 in Charlotte, North Carolina, alongside vocalist Ronnie Riddle.

Their first self-titled album was released in 2009 and the band gained notoriety when the FX hit Sons of Anarchy used their music for two seasons of the show.

Preacher Stone released three more albums and had been working on another before Marty’s unexpected death. As Tim told Monsters and Critics, they thought that he had at least another year or two to live and was not expected to pass away so soon.

Marty Hill is survived by his wife, Zane, and will be missed.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently on hiatus on TLC.