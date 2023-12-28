Tim Malcolm addresses his sexuality again ahead of 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 premiere

Tim Malcolm will be back on our screens again when Season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life debuts on New Year’s Day.

He’s become a staple in the 90 Day Fiance world, appearing first on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and then making his way to multiple spinoffs, including 90 Day Diaries, 90 Day: The Single Life, and many seasons of Pillow Talk.

One thing that seemingly won’t ever go away is chatter about Tim’s sexuality.

90 Day Fiance fans are convinced that the reality TV star is gay despite watching him look for love with a few different women now.

Also, despite Tim speaking out about his sexuality so many times, it’s wild to still see people claiming he’s something that he’s not.

Now, Tim has spoken out again, though it likely won’t stop viewers from assuming things about him.

Tim Malcolm is ‘tired’ of the gay rumors

Ahead of the new season of 90 Day: The Single Life, Tim Malcolm has been sharing a bit about his experience filming what he expects to be a “hilarious” watch.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, he went even further to discuss the persistent claims about his sexuality despite his insistence for years now that he is not.

The comments started on his season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, when Tim failed to sleep with his model girlfriend, Jeniffer Tarazona, and they have become more persistent recently.

It didn’t help when Armando complained that Tim called his husband, Kenneth Niedermeier, “daddy,” though Tim claims that they are just good friends, and it was said in jest.

The comments section in many of Tim’s social media posts and articles about him are typically filled with 90 Day Fiance fans insisting that he’s gay, despite what the content is even about, and that has to be exhausting for Tim, who made it clear that he’s very comfortable in his sexuality.

So when he was asked about it again, Tim responded, “I thought by this point that, you know, those jokes and those comments online would have died down. And I understand. For example, people will comment to me, ‘You’re not doing anything to help it, you know,’ but I’m not going to change who I am because of comments, so like, it doesn’t offend me.”

Then, he took aim at the trolls, who just won’t stop.

“But sometimes I feel like people are just very ignorant by just using only stereotypes to judge a sexuality,” Tim explained. “And there are people online that will, no matter what proof you present, they will not believe that I am not lying about my sexuality. … They feel like they just know, right … they know that I am gay, and I’m hiding it for some reason, and that’s very irritating to me that strangers try to accuse me of being a liar.”

Tim teases ‘awkward’ and ’embarrassing’ time on 90 Day: The Single Life

Tim Malcolm also talked about his time on Season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life; from what he said, it will be a wild ride.

We can’t wait to see how Tim deals with dating — and how his dates deal with his relationship with Veronica Rodriguez.

While promoting his latest 90 Day Fiance spinoff, he revealed that his time in the dating pool will be “hilarious” for viewers to watch. He also said it was “awkward” and “embarrassing” for him as he’s still learning to date.

After all, Tim revealed that his recent relationships had developed online, so getting out and actually going on dates was something he just wasn’t used to doing.

Season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life premieres Monday, January 1, at 8/7c on TLC.