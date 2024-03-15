90 Day: The Single Life: Tim Malcolm asks Jamal Menzies if he wants to sleep with him during heated exchange

The 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 Tell All airs this weekend, and the drama is already unfolding.

This season, we watched Veronica Rodriguez continue to navigate a long-distance relationship with Jamal Menzies.

Not only was distance a major hurdle for their relationship, but so was Veronica’s ex and BFF, Tim Malcolm.

Jamal felt like Tim was meddling in their business, and the two couldn’t see eye to eye despite trying to talk it out.

During their faceoff at the Tell All on Sunday night, Tim and Jamal will go head to head again, and things get a little more ugly.

In a preview for Sunday’s episode shared by Entertainment Tonight, we see Jamal team up with an unlikely partner to throw some major shade Tim’s way.

Jamal and Luisa gang up on Tim and Veronica

Tim’s brief love interest, Luisa, joins Jamal on the stage, and the two take aim at Tim.

Luisa isn’t buying Tim and Veronica’s close-knit friendship, accusing them of “pretending,” while Jamal calls their bond “f**king stupid.”

Jamal gets angry when Tim tells him that nothing he ever says will be considered a fact and fires back, “Don’t get it twisted. I have receipts, too, sweetheart.”

“Did you call me sweetheart?” Tim asks with a look of surprise on his face.

Jamal insinuates Tim is gay, and Tim fires back

Jamal quickly retorts, “Yeah, cuz you’re lookin’ like one.”

It takes a few seconds before Tim devises a comeback and asks Jamal, “Okay, do you want to f**k me, Jamal? Like, that’s kind of a strange term to say to a man.”

Jamal tells Tim his comment is “weird” and shoots him a look of shock as Luisa tells Tim, “You wish!”

Jamal’s comment was seemingly a shot at Tim’s sexuality – a topic of contention for some time among the 90 Day Fiance community.

90 Day Fiance longtimer Tim is fed up with accusations about his sexuality

Despite Tim repeatedly addressing the rumors that he’s gay and clarifying that he’s not, people still can’t put the notion to rest.

Ahead of this season of 90 Day: The Single Life, Tim spoke with Entertainment Tonight and admitted that he’s grown “tired” of being called gay.

“I thought by this point that, you know, those jokes and those comments online would have died down,” Tim confessed.

“And there are people online that will, no matter what proof you present, they will not believe that I am not lying about my sexuality,” he continued, adding that he’s sick of being called a liar.

“They feel like they just know, right … they know that I am gay, and I’m hiding it for some reason,” Tim added. “And that’s very irritating to me that strangers try to accuse me of being a liar.”

Part 1 of the 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 Tell All airs on Monday, March 18, at 8/7c on TLC.