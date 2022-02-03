TikTok video calls out Bachelor contestant for sliding in their boyfriend’s DMs after appearing as a guest on the show

Houston Texan football players were Clayton Echard’s special guest on this week’s episode of The Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC

This week it was time for The Bachelor producers to pull in from Clayton Echard’s professional football background and organize a Bachelor’s Bowl.

While the women thought they were there to enjoy an afternoon of barbeques and tailgating, they were challenged to a very rough tackle football game.

Calling Houston Texan football players Jonathan Greenard and Kamu Grugier-Hill for their help on the group date, the two NFL players coached the ladies for a chance to spend more time with Clayton.

However, while watching the episode back this week, one of the girlfriends of the guest coaches called out some of The Bachelor contestants for sliding into her boyfriend’s DMs.

TikTok video calls out Bachelor contestant for shooting their shot at their boyfriend

Sitting next to her boyfriend NFL player Kamu Grugier-Hill while watching the episode, Tiktok user @keelyamelia (Keely Cartrett) uploaded a TikTok calling out certain Bachelor contestants.

“when your boyfriend was a guest on the bachelor and girls from the show keep sliding in his dms shooting their shot,” the caption read as she sang a voiceover to the lyrics ‘Don’t go breaking my heart.’

@keelyamelia ur in his dms….. our matching stockings are still up….. we are not the same bestie ❤️🌹 #thebachelor ♬ original sound – rennyxaudios

While the women’s identity in his DMs have yet to be shared, one user threw out her guess of this season’s villain, Shanae Ankney.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Replying to the allegations, Cartrett wrote, “I’m completely exposing who it was once they get voted off. [Laughing emoji]”

Pic credit: @keelyamelia/TikTok

What did Shanae Ankney do on The Bachelor?

Shanae’s reign as the villain of this season started after she told Clayton that she felt as she was being “shunned” by Elizabeth Corrigan and went on to call her “two-faced.”

While Elizabeth opened up to Shanae about her ADHD and how it required her to focus on one thing, it was a wasted explanation as it was only weaponized against her.

In an attempt to bury the hatchet, Elizabeth made shrimp for the house, but it only led to Bachelor Nation’s latest scandal, Shrimpgate.

Convinced that Elizabeth was turning all the other women in the house against her, Shanae went to Clayton, and the conflict ultimately sent Elizabeth home.

However, since watching it back, the Season 26 lead has a totally different viewpoint on the whole situation.

Revealing he would’ve sent Shanae home immediately had he known the comments she made about Elizabeth’s ADHD, Clayton took to his Instagram stories to send Elizbeth a public apology.

“I wish I could’ve seen what was happening when I wasn’t there,” the 28-year-old explained. “I obviously knew y’all weren’t in a good place with each other, but I thought at the time that it was solely petty drama.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.