Tiffany Moon talks about rocky relationship with Kary Brittingham, says ‘I have no idea what her problem is’

Tiffany Moon doesn’t understand Kary Brittingham’s problem with her. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Dallas viewers have noticed the tension between Kary Brittingham and Tiffany Moon.

The newbie is getting some backup from fans who believe Kary has been treating her unfairly.

Unfortunately for the new Dallas Housewife, Kary is obviously coming for her this season. RHOD fans don’t quite understand why and have even labeled the second-season Housewife as a bully.

Sign up for our newsletter!

And they’re not the only ones confused by Kary’s actions. Tiffany doesn’t know why her castmate is coming for her either!

Why is Kary Brittingham coming after Tiffany Moon?

The Real Housewives of Dallas star opened up about her first season on the show during a recent chat on Housewives Nightcap. Of course, her tense relationship with Kary Brittingham was a major topic of conversation.

The two women started on a sour note, and this will continue throughout Season 5.

They both boast powerful personalities, which could be why they haven’t hit it off since their initial meeting.

However, fans have commented on how rude Kary has been to the newbie, especially during a previous episode where she pushed Tiffany into a pool.

The Dallas Housewife mentioned in previous episodes that Kary has been the least welcoming cast member. And when asked why the 50-year-old seems to be coming after her, the MD responded, “I have no idea.”

“I wish I knew,” continued Tiffany. “Because then I might feel a little bit better.”

She explained, “It’s almost like the newest girl doesn’t like the newer girl. Maybe it’s some right-of-passage that you have to be hazed in order to, you know, be initiated into the group. I honestly couldn’t tell you the reason why.”

Tiffany Moon is confused by Kary Brittingham’s behavior

During her chat on the program, the Real Housewives of Dallas star dished on the show’s latest episode.

During an altercation with Kary, the second season Housewife referred to Tiffany as the COVID girl because she works in a hospital with COVID-19 patients.

“I just know that I have been on the receiving end of so much negativity and yes being called the COVID girl,” said the mom-of-two.

And the MD has taken offense to that.

“Now Kary is calling me COVID girl because I work in a hospital and sometimes have COVID positive patients,” noted the 36-year old.

She continued, “And I was like, oh wow, like you’re gonna go there, while I’m working full-time as a doctor, going into the hospital to help other people. Okay, all right then!”

The Bravo Housewife reiterated her confusion regarding Kary’s treatment of her.

“I don’t know. I can only do this emoji, said Tiffany as she shrugged her shoulders. “Because I have no idea what her problem is.”

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.