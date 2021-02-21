Tiffany Moon says fans will see a different side of Kary Brittingham as the season continues

Tiffany Moon says fans will see a different side of Kary Brittingham. Pic credit: Bravo

Season 5 of the Real Housewives of Dallas is only a few episodes in, but so far viewers are not feeling Kary Brittingham.

The second-season Housewife had a lot of fans on her side last season when the Mexican native found herself in several confrontations with OG LeeAnne Locken.

After being subjected to some cruel racial slurs hurled at her by LeeAnne viewers rallied around the then-newbie. LeeAnne got so much backlash that she left the show after a tearful and intense Season 4 reunion.

But now things have taken a drastic turn and Kary is the one feeling the wrath of RHOD viewers for her own behavior. However, there might be some redemption for her before the season ends.

Tiffany Moon recently revealed that we will start to see an attitude change in the Dallas Housewife.

Tiffany Moon says we’ll see a different side of Kary Brittingham

The Real Housewives of Dallas newbie had a recent chat with Hollywood Life to dish about the show. And one major storyline playing out is Kary Brittingham’s behavior towards her.

In one episode Kary pushed Tiffany into a pool and during the latest episode she accused the MD of being two-faced, so it’s clear that the women have some issues between them.

But Tiffany doesn’t quite understand where things went wrong.

“I don’t know what happened with me and Kary. We just got off on the wrong foot, which is really unfortunate,” admitted the 36-year-old.

“Because we had hung out actually several times before the show started airing and we had a great time. Of course, those were all situations in which we were out drinking. So I don’t know what happened,” she said.

Tiffany continued, “But I do know that she is a caring person. And I think throughout the rest of the season we’ll see her have some introspection and soften a little. And we’ll get to see a different side of Kary than perhaps what we’ve been seeing recently.”

What’s causing the tension between Tiffany Moon and Kary Brittingham?

This is not the first time that the Real Housewives of Dallas star has addressed her rocky relationship with Kary.

But Tiffany has always confessed to not knowing why her castmate has such an issue with her.

“I wish I knew,” remarked the mom-of-two in a previous interview. “Because then I might feel a little bit better.”

She added, “It’s almost like the newest girl doesn’t like the newer girl. Maybe it’s some rite-of-passage that you have to be hazed in order to, you know, be initiated into the group. I honestly couldn’t tell you the reason why.”

And viewers are confused about Kary’s behavior as well, but now we’re very much looking forward to her new attitude as the season plays out.

Do you think viewers will change their view of Kary before the season ends?

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.