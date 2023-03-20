Tiffany Franco is a Hawaiian beauty in hot pink after impressive weight loss

Tiffany Franco was in Maui, Hawaii, a few weeks ago and recently shared another stunning image from her trip.

The 90 Day: The Single Life star looked happier than ever, clad in a colorful outfit that went well with the tropical backdrop.

Tiffany showcased her impressive weight loss in a pink bralette, paired with a tropical print top with shades of orange and pink, which she wore open.

While we didn’t get a full-body picture, it seems she was also wearing black leggings for the occasion.

Tiffany posed outdoors with a big smile on her face as her long brown hair flowed down her shoulders in messy waves, with face-framing bangs in the front.

She also had a pair of sunglasses on her head, and she accessorized with a long gold necklace.

The TLC personality made the trip to Hawaii in late February to attend a friend’s wedding.

She posted photos from the event and caused quite a stir online as she rocked a figure-hugging dress. As of this writing, the post has taken the top spot as her most-liked photo on Instagram with over 46,000 likes.

Tiffany Franco showered with compliments after impressive weight loss

We weren’t the only ones impressed with Tiffany’s stunning photo, as many of her followers felt the same, leaving comments to compliment the mom of two.

There were some TLC stars in the comment section as well, including Elizabeth Castravet, who wrote, “Gorgeous 💖💞.”

Angela Deem also called her “absolutely STUNNING,” while Evelin Villegas shared some love for Tiffany, writing, “Bella ❤️.”

Pic credit: @tiffanyfranco_/Instagram

Some people also referenced Tiffany’s vertical sleeve gastrectomy surgery in the comments, which she underwent back in 2021. It has resulted in her losing 83 pounds so far.

“I want gastric bypass! You look amazing. Your hard work has paid off you lady!” wrote one Instagram user.

“I’m so ready for my surgery in a few weeks!!!! Every time I see how well you’ve done I get more excited for mine,” added someone else.

One commenter wrote, “❤️wow Tiffany your looking so small. Still beautiful though.”

Another person also exclaimed, “Oh my gosh I didn’t even realize it was you You look great.”

Pic credit: @tiffanyfranco_/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Tiffany Franco is having a sale for her brand AddyRose Cosmetics

Tiffany Franco has a makeup line, AddyRose Cosmetics, and she recently told her 638,000 Instagram followers about a major sale happening right now.

The 90 Day: The Single Life star shared a video with some of the highlighter palettes from her line as she urged people to make their purchase.

“Get your orders in today! Super sale going on at addyrosecosmetics.com spend $50 and receive a free full-size gift!!! 🫶🏻.”

The stunning highlighters are available in six different shades and retail for $25 on the website.

Tiffany also has eyeshadow brushes and three eyeshadow palettes that include Pinky Winky, Rosie Posie, and She Can, which range in price from $32.50 to $100.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.