Tiffany Franco stuns at Hawaiian wedding after enviable weight loss

Tiffany Franco underwent weight loss surgery some time ago, and since then, she’s lost a lot of weight and seems more confident.

The 90 Day: The Single Life star is experimenting more with her fashion choices and has officially ditched the frumpy dresses and off-shoulder tops we’re used to seeing.

Tiffany showed off a much different style in Hawaii over the weekend, where she attended a friend’s wedding.

She opted for a curve-hugging dress with long sleeves and a plunging neckline with a round, metal design in the front.

Tiffany posted a video on social media with the bride and her friends at the outdoor venue, and they were raving about her impressive weight loss.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“lol wedding ?? Hawaii skinny legend?” she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, we got a good look at Tiffany’s outfit in the video as she stepped back from the camera to show the full details.

The ankle-length dress also had a cutout detail beneath the bust, and the TLC personality accessorized the dress with lots of gold jewelry.

She sported extra long hair that fell to her waist in soft waves and had face-framing bangs in the front.

90 Day Fiance star Tiffany Franco is single again

Tiffany most likely went to the wedding in Hawaii without a date, as she is now single again. Her hot and heavy romance with Dan McFarland initially seemed promising, but now it has run its course.

Nothing dramatic happened to end the relationship, except Tiffany revealed they were incompatible. She gave that as the reason for their breakup; by all accounts, it was an amicable one.

Interestingly, the mom of two has removed all traces of Dan from her Instagram account, including photos and videos from their time together. She has also unfollowed the comedian on Instagram, but he still follows her.

Dan has also not deleted his Instagram photos with Tiffany, as there are a few snaps of them from back in November 2022, during happier times.

Tiffany has been getting over the breakup by making videos poking fun at her relationship, although she’s made it clear that she’s not sad following their split.

Meanwhile, we’re waiting to see if Tiffany will return for another season of 90 Day: The Single Life now that she’s single again.

Tiffany Franco is a big fan of Teami Greens

The reality TV personality is a big fan of Teami Greens Superfood Blends, and she promoted the product on Instagram.

“Go get your Teami greens right now! Save 20% off with my code FRANCO20,” noted Tiffany in her post.

“Teami greens has been a lifesaver for me this year the easiest and most convenient way to get your full daily servings of greens in one scoop of this liquid gold!💕💕💕 GO GET YOURS NOWWWWW 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #teamiblends #teamipartner,” she added.

The dietary supplement contains matcha, spirulina, wheatgrass, and other nutrient-dense, green superfood ingredients to fight bloating and boost metabolism.

The non-GMO product is vegan, nut-free, dairy-free, gluten-free, and soy free. Plus, no sugar is added.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.