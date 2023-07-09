Tiffany Franco gets ‘scary’ personal about her dramatic weight loss

Tiffany Franco has always been stunning, but since her dramatic weight loss, she’s been feeling a lot more confident in her skin.

The 90 Day: The Single Life star recently shared a “scary” post that showed her at her highest weight of 297 pounds and gave us some insight into how she once felt about herself.

We already know about the rocky relationship between Tiffany and her ex as we’ve seen it play out on 90 Day Fiance over the years.

Tiffany was the one paying all the bills and taking care of the two kids in the US, and she accepted that because she didn’t think she could do any better.

Despite, a slew of breakups and makeups, the couple called it quits for good, although they are yet to get a divorce.

Meanwhile, Tiffany has been working on her revenge body, and after undergoing gastric sleeve surgery, she’s lost a lot of weight and is focusing on her makeup empire.

These days, the TLC personality is happy and thriving, but she recently reflected on a time when that was not the case.

90 Day Fiance star Tiffany Franco felt ‘broken’ at 297 pounds

A video posted online showed Tiffany at her heaviest weight of 297 pounds.

“This is so scary for me to post because that video is probably the worst of all I look at it and I don’t know who that is, I don’t know who that girl is really… But I do remember that she was broken,” she noted in the caption.

Tiffany told her Instagram followers that at that time, she was with Ronald Smith and didn’t know her worth.

“She didn’t think she deserved more than watching Someone lie to her, and still allowing it, because it was better than being alone, and not loved,” admitted the mom of two.

“THAT GIRL woke TF up 💗💗💗💗💗,” she added.

Tiffany Franco gets support after opening up about her weight loss

After opening up in the Instagram post, Tiffany got a slew of positive comments from her followers.

“you are always beautiful doesn’t matter what you look like. ilysm 💕.” said one commenter.

“You were beautiful before and so beautiful now❤️❤️ what’s most important is that you feel better. I’m so happy for you, I can relate to you, I went thru a similar journey and am so grateful that I had a VSG as well,” said someone else.

Pic credit: @tiffanyfranco_/Instagram

One Instagram user said, “Congrats on your health journey progress tiff!! You look so happy- its radiating from within, & thats what matters most 👏.”

“ALWAYS A beauty,” said someone else.

One person told Tiffany, “I know you may have not felt like it – but you are beautiful before and after!! ❤️ and I know I’m not the only one that thinks that!”

90 Day: The Single Life is currently on hiatus.