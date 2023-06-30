Tiffany Franco is proud of her curves as she models crop top

Tiffany Franco feels confident after her weight loss, and the 90 Day: The Single Life star recently shared a stunning photo.

Tiffany is impressing people left and right with her stunning transformation, and she recently got a thirst trap sent to her from another TLC star.

You may or may not know Scott Wern from the spinoff Love in Paradise— yes, the same guy who dated Pedro Jimeno’s mom, Lidia.

Well, that short-lived romance crashed and burned, and now Scott has his eyes set on Tiffany.

He tried to shoot his shot at with mom of two with a video a few days ago, but people instantly warned Tiffany to stay away.

However, Scott is not giving up on a possible romance with the brunette beauty.

His first shirtless video got Tiffany’s attention, but she didn’t agree to let him take her out on a date. So since the first one didn’t work, Scott recorded another video.

90 Day Fiance star Tiffany Franco models a crop top in a gorgeous mirror selfie

Tiffany Franco has every right to feel good about her body because the 90 Day Fiance star looks fantastic.

She recently shared a photo on her Instagram Story that showed her in a white crop top and blue jeans.

Tiffany covered her face in the mirror selfie, but we could see her extra long hair flowing down to her waist.

The TLC personality placed a hand on her waist as she posed for the photo, and she used a sharpie to blot out a few things in the background as she kept the focus on her enviable curves.

Tiffany Franco gets another video from Scott Wern

We spotted Scott in Tiffany’s comment section after she posted his first video, so he must’ve read all the commenters telling Tiffany to ignore him.

However, he’s not throwing in the towel quite yet, and why would he when he’s getting all this attention?

Anyway, Scott rifled through his closet for a shirt before making another video for Tiffany which he posted online and tagged her in the clip.

Scott deleted the first video from his page, and people thought he had given up, but they were wrong.

“I’m not ready to throw in the towel,” said Scott in the video. “I took down that last post because I didn’t get a yes or a no, I didn’t get anything yet, so maybe she’s still thinking, and I’m gonna leave it there.”

“So we’ll see, I don’t know,” he added.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.