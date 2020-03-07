Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith still together — 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way stars reunited in South Africa

Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith have had their fair share of relationship problems both on and off-screen.

Earlier this year, they even split up after Tiffany was fed up and called Ronald out on social media for his loose relationship with the truth.

Now, it looks like all is well again and that is making many 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans really happy.

Tiffany went back to South Africa

Not long after their split, Tiffany made it clear that the pair were trying to work things out. As she has quickly learned, marriage is never easy, and it’s even more difficult when dealing with a spouse that struggles with addiction.

It turns out that Ronald isn’t perfect and has had a couple of setbacks since we saw them on The Other Way. That was causing quite a bit of stress for Tiffany, who has been Ronald’s rock and one of his biggest supporters.

Although things looked dicey for a while, Tiffany revealed back in February that she and the kids were headed for South Africa soon so that Ronald could spend some time with Daniel and Carley Rose.

Now they are there and while the pair haven’t been over-the-top with their photo shares, it’s pretty clear they are having a great time.

Ronald reveals marital status

Recently, Ronald shared a photo collage of himself and Tiffany.

In it, they look like they are having a blast, but it took a quick look through the comments to figure out if this was just a visit for the kids or if there was a rekindling for this 90 Day Fiance couple.

When a commenter asked Ronald about the relationship, his reply said it all.

The comment said, “Yaaaay 😍 does this mean you’re back together?? Best news!!”

To that, Ronald simply responded, “😁”

Ronald has also had a chance to bond even more with his baby girl Carley Rose.

While the two aren’t sharing much about the trip, we just can’t help but swoon over these pictures of Ronald and Carley together.

How cute is this?

Here’s to hoping that Ronald can keep his eye on the prize, in the words of Darcey Silva.

After all, his family is absolutely beautiful, and now, he has even more to lose than ever before.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is expected to return for Season 2 later this year.