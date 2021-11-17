Tiffany Franco admits it’s not her ‘smiliest day,’ stuns in photo after Ronald Smith reveals new girlfriend

Tiffany and Ronald’s rocky relationship seemingly comes to an end after he appears to move on with another woman. Pic credit: TLC

Tiffany shows off her weight loss in a stunning photo after Ronald Smith debuts his new girlfriend on Instagram.

On the latest season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Tiffany visited South Africa with her two children, Daniel and Carly.

Ronald revealed his intention to keep the children with him in South Africa as the estranged couple argued over finances and their long-distance relationship.

In the Tell-All event for 90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After, the South African reality TV star accused Tiffany of having an affair with a TLC cameraman, which she denied.

Before Ronald debuted his new girlfriend, the former couple traded insults on social media before officially calling it quits.

However, the on-again and off-again couple have split many times in the past. However, it appears this time Ronald has moved on with a new woman named Lauren Leighton Fraser.

The TLC reacted to Ronald moving on, revealing that they are still married but separated and wished her estranged husband the best.

“Ronald and I are no longer together, but we are still married on paper,” she said in a deleted Instagram video on Tuesday.

Tiffany Franco gets support from fans after stunning photo

Tiffany Franco shared a stunning selfie as she smiled through the pain of breaking up with her estranged South African husband.

In the caption, the 28-year-old admits that Ronald moving on has taken an emotional toll.

She wrote, “Not the smiliest day, but here we go💖.”

The 90 Day Fiance star, who has over 500,000 followers, got a lot of support in the comment section.

One comment wrote that the beautiful mother of two would have better luck in the future.

“You are beautiful, and you deserve better! Good things will come your way ❤️,” the person wrote.

Another support offered simple words of encouragement.

“It’s ok girl! Take it one day at a time ❤️,” another wrote.

Another fan encouraged Tiffany to move on from Ronald and complimented her beauty, writing, “And we moving on …don’t look back …gorgeous woman, you got some much to be thankful for! 🔥😍❤️”

One more fan complimented Tiffany, adding, “One thing is for certain, your beauty has always been radiant! you have a beautiful soul that reflects on the outside as well!”

Will Tiffany and Ronald get back together?

It is unclear whether Tiffany and or Ronald will return to 90 Day Fiance or any of its spin-off post-break-up.

They are popular cast members in the series, so they will likely return to discuss the dissolution of their marriage or perhaps a reconciliation in the future.

Ronald has moved on, but it is yet to be seen how long his new relationship will last or whether it is an attempt to make his wife jealous.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.