Tia Booth reveals dad’s cancer diagnosis, receives Bachelor Nation support

The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise contestant Tia Booth revealed that her father was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer.

Tia uploaded a heartfelt Instagram post to share the news.

In the pic, she poses in front of a wall of records and wears a sweatshirt that reads, “Hey Cancer F**k You F***kin F**k.”

“HEY CANCER🗣In early March, my Dad was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer and it’s taken me since then to even wrap my mind around it,” she captioned the post. “Cancer is a nasty little word and when it affects someone you love, it feels like getting the wind knocked outta ya. Although not curable, we are all thankful it’s treatable with Chemo-started today!”

She embraced her dad’s love of humor to deal with heaviness as she described his Chemo treatment.

Tia continued, “Dad said it was boring, but he had a tv, ice water & a recliner so he had it made. If you wonder why I handle stress with humor, there it is. Hoping for minimal side effects and that he’ll handle treatment like a champ — so far so good! We will gladly take any good vibes & prayers not only for him, but also his medical team as he goes through treatment.”

She then admitted that it was hard for her to post but that it’s time for her to face the gravity of the situation.

“I know it’s heavy to post, but sometimes life slaps you in the face to make you realize what’s important. I love you, @kenny.booth #butalso #f—cancer,” she concluded.

Tia gets support from Bachelor Nation

Fans and fellow contestants and crew of Bachelor Nation left supportive comments for Tia in the comments section.

Bachelor contestant Ashley Iaconetti showed support in the comment section.

“Sending positivity to you, your dad, and your family!!” Ashley exclaimed.

Tia’s longtime friend and Bachelor contestant Raven Gates showed her best some love.

“Love you & your family. Praying daily for your dad!!” She wrote in the comments section.

Bachelor producer Julie LaPlaca also shared her own personal experience.

“So sorry friend, prayer is powerful and so is the mind. My dad is feeling better than ever after being diagnosed with an ‘incurable’ cancer over 4 years ago,” Julie shared. “Your dad will do the same I can tell from that smile, attitude, and beautiful family he has surrounding him.”

Tia’s time on The Bachelor franchise

Tia appeared on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor. While she only made it to Week 8, she made a name for herself in the Bachelor franchise for being besties with fan-favorite Raven, who appeared on the previous season.

Tia then appeared on Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise. Tia was determined to win over Colton Underwood during their time on the season and the two had even seen each other before filming started.

However, Colton expressed that he wasn’t ready to go further with their relationship as he had just finished up with Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette.

Now, Tia has a supportive and loving family in Bachelor Nation to get through these tough times.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus at ABC.