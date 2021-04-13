Bachelor in Paradise: Raven Gates gushes over fiance Adam Gottschalk as she counts the days until their wedding

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk will tie the knot in just a few days. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise couple Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk are getting ready to tie the knot.

The couple met in Bachelor in Paradise Season 4. While they didn’t leave the show with a proposal, they did decide to keep their relationship going and are now engaged and ready to wed.

Their wedding is just days away and Raven made an Instagram post on April 7 to share her excitement.

She posted a pictures from their engagement shoot of her and Adam posing by a graffiti wall.

Raven wore a floral jumpsuit as she posed with Adam who sported a black and white striped shirt and jeans.

“9 more days until I’m Mrs Gottschalk…Just me. You. And our family. I can’t wait!” she wrote in the caption. “Life is more fun with you- and we’re just beginning.”

She continued, “These pictures were taken right before Adam proposed in May 2019. How has it been almost 2 years already?”

Since the she stated her wedding was nine days away on April 7, it appears that her wedding date is April 16, 2021.

Their wedding will be in Dallas, Texas and according to their website, the venue will be Temple Emanu-el if their initial venue plans panned out.

Raven and Adam have postponed their wedding numerous times

Raven and Adam caught up with Chris Harrison while The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons Ever was airing during the Summer of 2020.

Raven revealed that she and Adam were forced to reschedule their wedding not once, not twice, but three times.

“We were supposed to be married three times by now and haven’t yet,” Raven told Chris. “My brother asked me over the weekend, ‘Are you married yet? Have you just not went ahead and eloped at this point?’ And I’m like, ‘No, we’re waiting it out.'”

The couple was initially supposed to wed in May 2020– one year after he proposed. However, they had to postpone their date after the venue shut down during the coronavirus pandemic.

Their wedding site URL then implies that they pushed back their wedding to July 2020.

Raven and Adam almost eloped

Raven revealed that they hit three re-planned weddings by August 2020. She expressed to Us Weekly that she was at the end of the rope and if the pandemic didn’t start moving in a positive direction, she and Adam would elope.

“I’m like, ‘I’m not doing this anymore.’ … We have options to elope, we have options to get married and cut down our guest list by, like, 150 people. I’m not doing that; I’m not uninviting people,” She told the outlet. “So I told Adam by December of this year, if there is no end in sight, we’re just going to elope and get married by ourselves. In our house. And if there is a light at the end of the tunnel by December, then we’ll schedule this wedding for the fourth time.”

Fortunately, Raven must have decided by December that her wedding could finally happen and planned her fourth wedding.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus at ABC.