Tia and Blake’s Bachelor in Paradise date was NSFW but Bachelor Nation loves it

Tia Booth and Blake Monar win the hearts of Bachelor Nation after their racy date. Pic credit: ABC

Tia Booth and Blake Monar wasted no time getting hot and heavy during their date on the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise.

Once viewers got over their initial confusion on who exactly Blake Monar was, they appeared to really like Tia and Blake’s chemistry and took to social media to express their approval.

Bachelor in Paradise viewers react to Tia Booth and Blake Monar’s instant connection

Blake Monar was one of the newest arrivals in paradise and he immediately caught Tia’s eye. Tia was vocal about how Blake checked all of her boxes, especially because he had tattoos which Tia always finds attractive.

After pulling her aside to chat, Blake asked Tia to go on a one-on-one date with him and Tia happily agreed, even despite her supposed connection with James Bonsall.

During their date, Tia and Blake had a steamy make-out session and Tia was rather explicit in explaining how much physical chemistry she had with Blake, who she nicknamed “Tatty Daddy”.

Tia wasn’t the only one who enjoyed her connection with Blake. Many fans appeared to see potential in this new relationship as well.

A fan expressed feeling entertained by Tia and Blake’s date and tweeted that they really like the couple together.

Y’all I really like Tia and Blake #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/NMD69ebLOp — loveisland rat (@ontheblockbb21) September 15, 2021

Another viewer noted how Tia almost immediately started envisioning her and Blake being married with kids after spending just a few short moments together. The viewer tweeted, “Tia planning her future with Blake after one date” with an image of Homer Simpson in a wedding dress.

Tia planning her entire future with Blake after one date#BachelorinParadise pic.twitter.com/i5pog3OrhU — peter’s golf cart 🌹 (@petersgolfcart) September 15, 2021

Bachelor in Paradise viewers were amused by Tia’s claim that kissing Blake was so passionate she could become pregnant from just his kiss alone. A fan tweeted a photo of a pregnant Kylie Jenner and wrote, “Tia when she saw Blake.”

One confident fan made a bold prediction that Tia and Blake would go the distance long after Bachelor in Paradise ends. They wrote, “I’m calling it now. Tia and Blake will get married. Give it 2 years. Save this tweet.”

i’m calling it now. tia and blake will get married. give it 2 years. save this tweet. #bachelorinparadise pic.twitter.com/Oh49RtH6D0 — The Final Rose (@TheFinalRosee) September 15, 2021

Some Bachelor in Paradise viewers aren’t sold on Tia and Blake

While many members of Bachelor Nation loved Tia and Blake together, others were not as enthusiastic, with some even feeling suspicious of Tia and Blake’s instant chemistry.

Some critics found it odd that Tia said Blake was the one person she most wanted to meet in paradise, especially since he didn’t make much of an impression on The Bachelorette.

Another viewer seemed understandably wary of how quickly Tia and Blake hit it off, especially after the scandals with Chris and Alana and Brendan and Pieper, who were in relationships prior to the show. The viewer tweeted their suspicions saying, “Ughh it feels like Tia and Blake know each other toooooooo”

Ughh it feels like Tia and Blake know each other toooooooo #BachelorinParadise pic.twitter.com/O1DfmMLUHs — Shansss (@Shansss_xo) September 15, 2021

Time will tell if Tia and Blake are genuine and if they will hopefully find lasting love together in paradise.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.