Thomas Jacobs responds to Bachelor in Paradise viewer complaint about airtime with Becca Kufrin

Thomas Jacobs is talking about his time with Becca Kufrin in paradise. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise viewers didn’t get to see a lot of Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin on the latest episode and many were very vocal about it.

Some even commented on it in a recent Q&A that Thomas did and the BIP star even made a comment about his lack of airtime with Becca as we all saw quite a bit of Tia Booth and her love triangle with James Bonsall and Blake Monar.

Kenny and Mari also got a lot of screentime as they both finally confessed that they are both falling in love after that super sexy taco date. Likewise, Serena and Joe got a bit of airtime too but only after Kendall Long made it clear that she came to paradise for Joe and left crying after he told her that their (relation)ship had sailed.

There really was a lot of content covered on the latest episode of BIP without even focusing too closely on Thomas and Becca, who seem to be enjoying their time together without much outside interference and that is the part that Thomas pointed out.

Thomas Jacobs responds to BIP fan question about air time

During his Q&A, a Bachelor in Paradise fan wrote, “So sad your and Beccas relationship is not shown like at all… what the heck?”

To that, Thomas shared a video clip of himself carrying Becca in his arms and responded, “Some of the most beautiful moments were made with the little things and reliving those will always be enough for me.”

Are Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin still together after BIP?

After seeing how Thomas still dotes on Becca even after Bachelor in Paradise filming has ended, many fans want to know if they are still together now. Be warned, BIP spoilers will follow so stop reading here if you don’t want to know how things end in paradise for Becca and Thomas and whether or not they are still going strong.

What we’ve learned so far is that Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs do not get engaged on the beach in Mexico. That doesn’t mean they didn’t have a happy ending though.

Reality Steve reported almost three months ago that Becca broke up with Thomas before the overnight dates and left Mexico. However, he did give an update at the end of August, sharing that while they did leave paradise alone, the pair came back together once they got back home.

Ever since we saw Becca and Thomas turn up the heat in Mexico, BIP viewers have been keeping an eye on their social media, where both Thomas and Becca have posted some pretty sweet pictures and even responded to each other in the comments.

Some eagle-eyed BIP fans think that one of the biggest signs that Thomas and Becca are still together comes via his mom. She has been found on Instagram showing support for Thomas and while she doesn’t follow any of the guys he had issues with on The Bachelorette, she does follow Becca Kufrin.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.