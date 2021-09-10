Becca Kufrin claps back at a skeptic and defends her relationship with Thomas Jacobs

Becca Kufrin doesn’t back down to those questioning her relationship. Pic credit: ABC

Becca Kufrin found a romantic connection with Thomas Jacobs and she doesn’t care what any of the skeptics have to say about it.

After receiving an influx of negative and doubtful comments on her post with Thomas, Becca took the time to clap back at one of her critics.

Becca Kufrin reacts to a comment about Thomas Jacobs’ red flags

Recently on Bachelor in Paradise, Becca used her date card to take Thomas Jacobs on a date. The pair felt an initial spark during the exclusive VIP party they attended in Mexico and Becca was interested in exploring her connection with Thomas further.

After graciously seeking Tammy Ly’s permission to go on a date with her man, Becca and Thomas went out to dinner and appeared to hit it off and have an interest in continuing to build their relationship.

Becca took to Instagram to share a post of Thomas, rubbing her feet on the beach while she adoringly smiles up at him.

Becca’s caption on the post read, “This little piggy went to the beach.”

Thomas reacted to the post with an amusing comment of his own, stating, “Little do people know, you’re actually smiling at the floor to ceiling stack of Doritos behind me.”

Pic credit: @thomasajacobs/Instagram

While the post received lots of love, there were also plenty of people who were not fans of this pairing. Many skeptics expressed feeling like Becca should be wary of Thomas because he has an untrustworthy reputation within the franchise and has been vocal about his desire to be named the Bachelor.

One critic, in particular, commented under Becca’s post saying, “This guy has red flags written all over him.”

Becca responded to the post with the teasing remark, “Red is my favorite color” essentially embracing Thomas Jacobs, red flags and all.

Pic credit: @ninamarieblogs/Instagram

Katie Thurston approves of Thomas and Becca’s relationship

Some viewers may not be fully on board with Thomas and Becca’s romance but former Bachelorette, Katie Thurston, appears to be all for it, even despite her own falling out with Thomas.

Katie expressed her approval of Thomas and Becca and commented on Becca’s beach post saying, “Obsessed with this…look how you look at him!”

Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

It seems Katie has had a change of heart toward the idea of Thomas dating women within The Bachelor franchise.

In the past, Katie had warned women about Thomas and his potential ulterior motives. Katie even claimed she’d tell the women on BIP to watch out if Thomas were to arrive in paradise.

However, now that Thomas and Becca have possibly found love in paradise, it seems Katie no longer has cause for concern.

Becca also does not seem to be concerned with any of Thomas’ potential red flags. Time will tell if the couple’s relationship will go the distance and defy the odds.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.