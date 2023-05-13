Thomas Jacobs gushes over exciting pregnancy milestone with Becca Kufrin

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs announced their surprise pregnancy news to Bachelor in Paradise fans, and ever since, we’ve been getting fun baby updates from the reality TV couple.

The couple is expecting their first child in September, which means that Becca is roughly five months pregnant and in her second trimester.

A lot of fun things happen during the second trimester, including learning the sex of the baby, getting to do the anatomy can between 18 and 22 weeks, and feeling the baby start to kick.

Becca and Thomas are experiencing all of these amazing milestones together as they are side-by-side most of the time during this journey.

And clearly, this experience has been life-changing for them both but watching Thomas gush about his unborn child has been extra special. He’s so excited to be a dad.

Watching his excitement has been fun for Bachelor Nation as the pair prepare to become new parents in just a few months.

Thomas Jacobs felt Becca Kufrin’s baby kick

Now that Bachelor Nation knows about Becca Kufrin’s pregnancy, she and Thomas have been very open about the experience, and fans are loving it.

Recently, they hit a huge and exciting milestone that Thomas wanted to share with everyone on Instagram, and we can see why he’s so excited.

So while they were getting cozy in bed, Thomas and Becca turned on their camera and told their followers all about their latest baby update.

“So something really stinking cool started happening two nights ago,” Thomas exclaimed while grinning from ear to ear. “I could feel baby boy kick!”

Becca chimed in, telling viewers that baby boy has been kicking a lot and that it’s making Thomas very emotional. “He almost cried,” she told the camera before adding, “But he might have had too much to drink — Thomas, not the baby.”

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs went all out for the gender reveal

Becca and Thomas revealed their big pregnancy news in April, and now, we’re learning a lot about their new journey.

Just last week, they shared that their first baby together will be a boy with the sweetest gender reveal.

Sharing the news via Instagram, Becca uploaded a video where she threw a ball to Thomas, which he hit, and when it exploded, it would shoot out pink or blue dust to make the big reveal.

Well, Thomas took one big swing, and up went blue smoke, indicating that their newest family member would be a boy.

Thomas squealed and jumped for joy as he and Becca celebrated with an embrace and likely lots of tears.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.