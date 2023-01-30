The Bachelorette’s Becca Kufrin gives a sneak peek into wedding dress shopping

The wedding bells are getting louder as Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs get closer to celebrating their special day.

Becca previously won Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor, and after he memorably broke off their engagement, she went on to lead Season 14 of The Bachelorette.

In a third attempt at giving the franchise a try after another failed engagement, she finally found love with Thomas on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.

On Sunday, Becca took to Instagram to give her followers an inside view into wedding dress shopping, where she showed herself in a few potential bridal gowns.

While Bachelor Nation has surely seen the brunette beauty in a variety of formal dresses, Becca looked stunning as ever as she showed off the white dresses and accompanying wedding veils.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In her caption, Becca revealed that she had officially found her dress for her ceremony.

The Bachelorette’s Becca Kufrin finds her wedding dress

“The ultimate dress up 👰🏻‍♀️ I have the man and now I have the dress🤍,” she revealed.

Becca made sure to give a shoutout to Unveiled Bridal, which is located in San Francisco, California.

“I cannot sing enough praises for the women at @unveiledbridalsf. Thank you for giving me the most magical afternoon ever, these memories will stay with me forever. Couldn’t have found the perfect dress without you,” she wrote.

She also included a disclaimer to let her followers know that she didn’t choose any of the dresses that she shared in the post, specifically since she didn’t want to spoil the surprise for her husband-to-be.

Becca proposes to Thomas Jacobs in the ‘ultimate plot twist’

Back in May of 2022, Becca announced that she decided to take matters into her own hands and propose to Thomas first.

“In the ultimate plot twist…HE SAID YES!” She wrote in her announcement.

Becca continued, “I finally found my chauffeur for life and the one who makes my heart smile every single day. I can’t wait to do it all with you Tommy, thanks for making me the happiest gal alive. I love you to the moon & back.”

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Becca and Thomas dished on the unconventional proposal, which was highly praised by their friends and family.

“If you think about it, the sentiment of it is so incredible. I have someone who cares about me so much, she wanted to do that for me,” Thomas said about Becca’s proposal. “It’s not just about the idea, but to have the courage for that to be an idea you want to act on, it’s amazing. I feel very fortunate to be able to experience that and even more fortunate that it’s with you, Becca.”

Becca also explained what made her want to make the first move, which potentially stemmed from a moment in her childhood.

“It’s ‘traditional’ for a man to propose to a woman, but I remember being in eighth grade in dance and at the recital, my ballet teacher proposed to her husband,” Becca explained. “I remember as an eighth-grader, my first thoughts were, ‘That’s weird,’ but then right away I was like, ‘Actually, that’s kind of cool.’ I still remember that moment from decades ago that it was rad to be switching the norm.”

Thomas did go on to reciprocate the sentiment a few months later in October of last year, carving the words “Marry Me” into a pumpkin during a beachside date.

Now that the two have their own engagement rings, it’s officially time to plan the rest of their special day.

And, now that Becca has her dress, it seems as if the day will be arriving sooner rather than later.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.