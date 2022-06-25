These Bachelor Nation stars turned down Bachelor in Paradise — Here’s why

Some Bachelor Nation alums will not go to Paradise. Pic credit: ABC

As Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise is about to make its big debut a little later than usual this fall, a lot of things have fallen into place, including who will and won’t be there.

There was a great deal of speculation surrounding which Bachelor Nation alums would be making an appearance on the beach in Mexico over the past few months.

While some alums couldn’t wait for the invite and to say yes to going on Season 8 of the show, other alums were much more reluctant.

Bachelor Nation alums who had mixed emotions about going to Paradise

When fans were putting in their two cents on who they wanted to see in Mexico, and who they thought should be shipped together, some alums were sending mixed vibes.

Of those alums were Ivan Hall who had previously said he would feel uncomfortable if Chris Harrison was hosting due to the whole controversy with him and Rachel Lindsay over backing Rachael Kirkconnell’s racially insensitive past.

Another alum who sent mixed signals via his Instagram page in the past few months about going to Paradise was Blake Moynes from Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette.

In a fan Q&A back in March, he had made the comment, “Duh, Paradise! Count it down! Can’t wait to get on that beach, get back into it.” However, he then stated, “Probably not, never say never, but not unless it was a great opportunity for something, but I’d like to not.”

Other alums declared they would absolutely not be appearing on the show

Blake Horstmann, who caused a pretty big uproar with a few women on the show and having slept with them during Season 6, stated that the show wasn’t the right fit for him.

He claimed in an Us Weekly interview back in July of 2021, “I am in a good place in my life. Personally, professionally and mentally. I didn’t want to go back into an environment that breeds toxicity and emotional abuse. I didn’t want to put my life in the hands of people that don’t really have your best interest in mind. It’s like having a coach who pushes you to do the wrong things.”

Blake also stated that he didn’t care if others went on the show and that there wasn’t anything wrong if they wanted to, but it just wasn’t good for him.

Ben Flajnik, the Season 16 Bachelor, told Us Weekly also back in July of 2021 that he has turned down the gig numerous times, but his heart just wasn’t in it to return. He has stated that he is just too busy, has too many projects, and simply is too old.

Demi Burnett has appeared on Bachelor in Paradise twice, but last month she told Us Weekly, “I cannot go on Bachelor in Paradise again. No.” She then added, “Also, I’m way out of their league.”

Peter Weber just recently came out and said that he was all set to do the show this coming season actually. He had declared that he even had a month set aside from his job as an airline pilot.

He thought he’d give the franchise one more shot and make an attempt to find love; however, when it came down to it, Peter and producers couldn’t agree on a contract… or Peter wasn’t getting as much money as he wanted.

While it’s safe to say we won’t see these Bachelor Nation alums in Paradise this season, or probably even in the future, there are many others in attendance that fans are excited about.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27th, on ABC.