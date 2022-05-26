These Bachelor Nation stars are speaking out after Texas school shooting

Bachelor Nation alums post about the Texas school shooting. Pic credit: ABC

Many of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette contestants over the years have been involved in education or the teaching profession.

Two of the most recent women who are prominent teachers from the franchise are Serene Russell and Michelle Young.

But most of the Bachelor Nation alums are social media influencers and post about their thoughts and opinions on Instagram, Twitter, and others.

Recently, with the elementary school shooting that happened in Uvalde, Texas, alum has taken to their platforms to give their thoughts and opinions.

Michelle Young, Rachel Lindsay, and Jason Tartick talk about doing better for our children

As a current teacher, Michelle posted on her Instagram, “School is supposed to be a safe zone. The place to build friendships. The place to count on a hot meal. The place to search for passions.”

She went on to write, “Not a place of fear. Not a place of hate. Not a place where students must search for ways to stay alive. We need to do better. (3 broken red hearts).”

Rachel Lindsay, an advocate for more diversity within the Bachelor franchise, also took to her Twitter to tweet out something about the school shooting.

She said, “My heart absolutely breaks for the children, staff and families at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The lack of progress around how to protect innocent lives from senseless gun violence is FAR past SHAMEFUL in this country.”

Jason Tartick, the current fiancé to fellow alum, Kaitlyn Bristowe, also tweeted out a response to the supermarket shooting and school shooting, as he stated, “Our innocent civilians are being shot down and killed as they shop for milk and bread and our children are being murdered in their elementary classrooms … disgusted, distraught and beyond comprehension.”

Trista Sutter and Bekah Martinez also talk about how heartbroken they are

Trista Sutter was the first-ever Bachelorette in the franchise. She chose and married Ryan Sutter as her winner from the show and they have two children together. She posted in response to the shootings as well.

Trista shared a post that said, “I cried as I was rocking my 3 year old tonight before bed. She said, ‘Mommy, what’s wrong?’ I said, ‘I just love you so.’ I cried with all those parents who aren’t rocking their kids. I cried with all those parents who loved them so…”

Bekah Martinez, who was on Arie Luyendyk’s season as the youngest contestant and now has two small children of her own, wrote, “I have a lot of trauma around gun violence and it’s something I don’t really enjoy talking about these days but all I can say is I just wish we stop making protective measures such a political issue. these are many countries with reasonable gun policies (like Canada) that help protect their citizens from the mass shootings that have become so normal to us here. We’re numb to the headlines at this point.”

So many Bachelor Nation alums are thinking about, and praying for, the small city of Uvalde, Texas, with its 16,000 residents and for the brave teachers and innocent children whose lives were taken way too soon.

