Serene Russell announces she’s leaving education to pursue media 

Serene Russell is making a major career change after appearing on The Bachelor Season 26. Pic credit: @serenebrookrussell/Instagram

Serene Russell was an elementary school teacher before joining The Bachelor franchise.

Serene’s profession led many to compare her to The Bachelorette Season 18 lead Michelle Young, who also teaches elementary school.

However, Serene recently announced that she’s now closing her teaching chapter to pursue a new career in media.

Serene Russell pursues media after leaving teaching behind

Serene Russell took to Instagram to make a big announcement about her career change, and she shared a series of photos from her time as an elementary school teacher in Oklahoma.

The photos included a colorful sign that read, “Welcome to Miss Russell’s class,” a picture of Serene smiling on a swing, and several cards from her students. Serene also posed by a sign outside of the elementary school and shared an excerpt from F. Scott Fitzgerald about how “it never too late or too early to be whoever you want to be.”

Serene captioned the post, “my teaching career started in 2020- I graduated with a mass communications degree in broadcast media, however, all the stars aligned and led me to an opportunity at the elementary school I attended as a child. my journey in education was never one I expected- I’ve been SO blessed to work in the community I grew up in. becoming a teacher at the school that raised me was the most incredible and eye-opening experience.”

Serene continued, “at this time in my life I am deciding to leave education to pursue a job in my degree field, I’ve always been so passionate about media / storytelling and am BEYOND excited to give that part of me a chance! my school and kids will always have a special corner in my heart. the okc kids get it. here’s to the future.”

Will Serene Russell appear on Bachelor in Paradise?

As Serene Russell closes her chapter as an elementary school teacher, her involvement in The Bachelor franchise could potentially increase.

Several Bachelor Nation men have already expressed interest in striking up a connection with Serene when Bachelor in Paradise returns later this year, including The Bachelorette Season 18 star Brandon Jones and The Bachelorette Season 17 star Andrew Spencer.

Serene has also been vocal about being open to appearing on Bachelor in Paradise and revealed that Brandon Jones, Andrew Spencer, and The Bachelorette Season 18 star Rodney Mathews are men she’d be most interested in getting to know better.

The official Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast has yet to be confirmed, so it remains to be seen if Serene will be headed to the island.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.