Did Serene Russell just confirm she’s going on Bachelor in Paradise?

Did Serene Russell just tell us she’s going on BIP? Pic credit: ABC

Serene Russell was a fan favorite on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor and seemed to click with Clayton, too.

Not only did Serene capture the hearts of Bachelor Nation, but so did her protective, sensitive brother, Roland Russell during hometown visits.

While Serene was eliminated after hometowns, much to the shock of fans and Serene herself, she kept her ever-calm demeanor and left a class act much as she appeared on the entire show. But now fans are wondering if we’ll see Serene in Paradise this summer?

Did Serene Russell just reveal she would be on Bachelor in Paradise this summer?

While Bachelor Nation viewers have been speculating on whether or not Bachelor in Paradise will be back for Season 8 this summer, due to the late-season of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia on The Bachelorette, there was clarification on Instagram that the show will be back. And it looks like Serene Russell will be there.

On the Instagram page of @bachelorettewindmill, there is a photo of Serene with three men from past Bachelorette seasons.

In the middle of the photo is the sentence, “Serene said she hopes to meet these three men in paradise.” So is this clarification that Serene will be in Paradise this coming summer? Bachelor Nation fans sure hope so.

The caption with the photo from @bachelorettewindmill stated, “i’d be here for any of these potential pairings [googly eye emoji]”

Which men does Serene want to see in Paradise, and what are fan thoughts?

Fans seemed to agree as they posted their own thoughts and opinions on who Serene would be best with, out of the three men posted: Brandon Jones, Andrew Spencer, or Rodney Mathews.

While fans are there for all three of these men, some do have a preference, and it seemed like Brandon might be the favorite for the majority of commenters.

One fan has even shipped them together with their own name of “#brandrene,” while another put together that Brandon already said he liked Serene so they’d be a good match.

Pic credit: @bachelorettewindmill/Instagram

Another viewer thought that Serene and Rodney would make the best match, as she stated, “The thought of her and Rodney is so cute [heart-faced emoji]”

Pic credit: @bachelorettewindmill/Instagram

Yet two others were Team Andrew, as they commented, “I’d be fighting for Andrew for sure,” and, “Serene + Andrew [three clapping hand emojis].” While that same person said all three of them are catches.

Pic credit: @bachelorettewindmill/Instagram

While some fans had preferences on which man would be best for Serene, others just couldn’t choose because they love all three guys. These women talked about Serene’s good taste in men, and one even said the guys were three of her favorite men in the franchise.

Pic credit: @bachelorettewindmill/Instagram

Bachelor Nation fans will be watching once Bachelor in Paradise premieres after The Bachelorette finale for which one of these men, if any, Serene will potentially try to form a relationship with.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.