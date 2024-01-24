These 90 Day Fiance Cast members need to appear on The Single Life

The purpose of the 90 Day Fiance franchise has been to help people find love.

While the franchise has become filled with toxic couples, it’s as entertaining as ever.

You’d think the sheer number of spinoffs would mean the format would be diluted, but the producers consistently find people who bring the drama.

90 Day: The Single Life — now in its fourth season — focuses on franchise alums as they search for love after the breakdown of their initial relationships.

The series has featured some questionable casting, but the current season is probably one of the worst.

Do we really need to watch Chantel Everett’s search for love after the exhausting final season of The Family Chantel?

Chantel can be a lot of fun, but this latest stint would have been far more interesting had she been off the air for some time.

Let’s take a look at some 90 Day Fiance alums who need to appear on The Single Life down the line.

Nicole Nafziger would be interesting

Nicole and her relationship with Azan Tefou delivered some golden moments back in the franchise’s earlier years, but Nicole has been well away from the reality TV cameras for years.

While she had many critics during her multiple stints on the show, her personality made for good TV.

Nowadays, she’s constantly called out for sharing clickbait links on her social media accounts, so we think she could use the TLC money if she’s searching for love again.

Being off the air for years adds an element of mystery to any storyline she’s part of, which should be a recipe for success.

Liz Woods would be interesting without being held back by Big Ed Brown

Liz has already been on the show throughout her relationship with Big Ed Brown, but you could tell she never had any semblance of fun while with him.

Admittedly, we saw a completely different side of Liz when she was on 90 Day: Last Resort with Ed last year.

The good news?

It seems Liz has moved on from Ed with someone new, despite the pair reportedly marrying in August 2023 after seemingly working through their issues.

If they truly are done, wouldn’t it be fun to see Liz searching for love on 90 Day: The Single Life with her ex a distant memory?

We doubt Ed would agree, but he’s had far too much screen time over the years and needs to be far away from the franchise. We’ve watched him search for love one too many times.

Asuelu Pulaa entering the dating scene would make for good TV

After Kalani Faagata ended her marriage to Asuelu Pulaa, we imagine producers were on the phone with the latter.

Asuelu has his flaws, but he’s one of the funnier 90 Day Fiance cast members.

He’d be a great fit for 90 Day: The Single Life because he brings an energy to the show that many other alums cannot.

Now that we know he and Kalani are over, seeing his quest for love and whether he’s grown up a bit would be interesting.

On a selfish note, I’d be far more interested in what his family thought of his new romantic interest because it’s not like they were too fond of Kalani.

Larissa Lima deserves another chance on the franchise

Larissa delivered many memorable moments but was let go from the franchise over her participation in a CamSoda event.

She’s criticized TLC since, but enough time has passed for the network to re-hire the star to show where she is today.

It’s hard to imagine her still being together with Eric Nichols because that relationship was too toxic for TV.

Larissa had many critics, but she was one of the reasons the show’s middle seasons were talked about so much, which should help her have another shot at 90 Day Fiance fame — or infamy, depending on who you ask.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.