Theresa Nist speaks out about drama with Kathy Swarts on The Golden Bachelor

In true Bachelor fashion, the drama has begun on The Golden Bachelor.

In the most recent episode, two of Gerry Turner’s suitors turned on each other, and the claws have come out.

It all started when Kathy went behind Theresa’s back to complain that she was being too open about her connection with Gerry.

That got back to Theresa, who was baffled that she was even being called out.

Kathy quickly made her way to Gerry, turned on the waterworks, and complained that some of the women in the house were not so nice.

When he asked who the problem was, she wouldn’t name names but did warn him that not everyone is as kind as they seem.

That earned her an early rose, which she proudly showed off to the other women — hypocrite much?

Then, Theresa confronted Kathy about what she’d heard, and when Kathy admitted that Theresa’s boasting put her off, Theresa started crying too.

Then she ran to Gerry, outed herself as the alleged mean girl, and cried some more. Then, when she told Kathy about it, Kathy snapped at her again and told her that’s the kind of bragging that Theresa should keep to herself.

Theresa Nist opens up about The Golden Bachelor drama

Four days after the dramatic The Golden Bachelor episode aired, Theresa took to Instagram to address what happened on the show.

“This past episode was a bit hard for me to watch,” Theresa wrote. “Never in a million years did I think that I was going to find myself involved in drama. That is so not who I am.”

She continued, “I just thought that I was able to be open and honest with a new friend about how I was feeling. As you saw, I acknowledged that everyone felt a connection to Gerry, and I welcomed that. We were all on a journey to see who was the best fit for Gerry.”

She went on in the lengthy message to recount how Gerry told her not to worry about what was said if she really felt that she wasn’t bragging or doing anything wrong.

Theresa also recounted what Edith told her: that the women were just getting worked up due to the “tension” of everyone dating the same man.

After thanking her fans for their support, Theresa lamented that we didn’t see her part of the talent show, as most of it was not shown, unfortunately. She shared that she wrote her own “ode” to Gerry, performing with pom poms and even getting the audience to sing along.

Will there be a Golden Bachelorette?

In that same episode, we saw Joan go home despite having an amazing one-on-one date with Gerry.

She shared that her daughter had just given birth, and she was dealing with some complications that worried Joan. Putting family first, Joan walked away despite being a clear frontrunner in the race for Gerry’s heart.

That left Bachelor Nation almost as sad as Gerry, as many called out for her to be the first Golden Bachelorette should another spinoff show be ordered after the success of The Golden Bachelor.

Jesse Palmer has already made it clear that if The Bachelor producers call for The Golden Bachelorette, he’s on board to do it.

The Golden Bachelor airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC.