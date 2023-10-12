The Golden Bachelor spoilers: Susan leaves Gerry Turner speechless with her special talent

Gerry Turner quickly won over hearts in Bachelor Nation as The Golden Bachelor debuted last month.

Now, we’re learning much more about him and the women trying to win him over.

Things will get interesting tonight as the women who are still trying to woo him are given a challenge.

In a sneak peek for the upcoming episode, we learn that Kaitlyn Bristowe has popped up to help out as The Golden Bachelor ladies put on a talent show.

Yes, the same talent show we see every season on The Bachelor will be happening on the popular spinoff.

Subscribe to our Bachelorette newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

That shouldn’t surprise anyone since The Golden Bachelor is sticking to the format and doing things precisely as they’ve been done on the original show to the point where viewers are asking for changes to accommodate the older cast.

But now, we’re learning that some of these women are very talented, and they possess the athleticism of women half their age (or less) as they look to impress Gerry with their incredible skills.

Susan’s unique talent is quite impressive and leaves Gerry in shock

In the new clip, shared on The Golden Bachelor’s official Facebook page, the ladies who are left after two tearful rose ceremonies take the stage to show off their talents.

While some of them can sing or dance or even show off their muscles, it’s Susan who caught our eye — and Gerry’s.

The Kris Jenner lookalike was dressed in a pantless karate gee, complete with a matching headband and large hoop earrings.

Then, while Gerry held a piece of wood in both hands, Susan karate kicked the wood in half, leaving Gerry’s eyes wide and his jaw on the floor.

It’s hard to decide which is more surprising, Susan’s amazing legs, which are not covered at all for the stunt — or her powerful, board-breaking kick with Gerry standing just inches from her flying foot.

There will be drama — and someone goes home

The next episode looks to be pretty exciting as the ladies show off their skills, but that’s not all we have to look forward to.

As with the original show, the group of women begins to get catty as they are all competing for Gerry’s affection.

Emotions are high as some of the ladies just can’t handle the idea that Gerry has been kissing pretty much all of them, leading one of them to self-eliminate.

In another sneak peek shared last week after the show, Faith told Gerry, “I can’t stay here any longer.”

And while he shared that he was disappointed, he seemed to understand that she needed to do what was best for her.

As Faith rode out in the limo, she cried about the decision to go home.

The Golden Bachelor airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC.