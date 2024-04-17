Theresa Nist reveals the real reason for The Golden Bachelor divorce three months after marrying Gerry Turner

It’s been almost a week since Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announced plans to divorce and now we’re finally starting to figure out what really went down between the two that led to their decision to break up.

The Golden Bachelor couple went on Good Morning America to announce their split and claimed it was due to their inability to agree on where to live.

But there is more — much, much more — as many Bachelor Nation fans have already guessed.

That was apparent in the quickness with which Gerry filed that divorce.

He submitted the paperwork the same day as the announcement, moving to officially divorce Theresa almost as quickly as the pair got married.

Subscribe to our Bachelorette newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Bachelor Nation has been in turmoil since the news came out, with many speaking out to either support them or throw some shade.

But a podcast appearance from Theresa Nist in March is very telling about the real reason she and Gerry called it quits.

Theresa and Gerry talked about relationship issues before divorce announcement

While discussing her relationship with Gerry Turner on the Dear Shandy podcast last month, Theresa revealed that she and Gerry were not without problems.

While speaking about “hurdles” in their relationship, she admitted that there was a big one that they were dealing with.

“I still work, so that’s the hurdle,” Theresa shared.

“When I went on the show,” She continued, “I’m a very, very loyal person and I had no idea what lay in store for me, that I would be on this show for so long. I honestly thought, ‘Oh, let me just get through the first night.’ And I stayed and I stayed and I stayed, and my employer was so good to me.”

Gerry Turner wanted to enjoy retirement

Gerry interjected to say, “I guess the difficult part is, I went on to the show to find my partner, and I’ve been retired for a long time. I wanted fun, adventure. I wanted to go and do. So that is the crux of it, right now, is – when does that start?”

Perhaps that’s something they should have discussed during that Fantasy Suites date where Gerry very clearly changed his mind about choosing Leslie Fhima.

While Theresa and Gerry claimed their inability to agree on where to live led to their divorce, it sounds like her will to work really sealed the deal.

On the same podcast, Gerry even said, “I think the living arrangement is really secondary to the freedom of being able to go and enjoy life and do.”

Well, now Gerry has the freedom to do as he wishes with all his free time, and as for Theresa, she’s said she may want to work until she’s 80.

The Golden Bachelor is currently on hiatus.