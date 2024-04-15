The Golden Bachelor’s Theresa Nist breaks silence after Gerry Turner divorce announcement

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist stunned The Golden Bachelor fans last week when they showed up on Good Morning America to announce their divorce.

The pair only got married three months ago and already want to call it quits.

Their reason is a head-scratcher — they can’t decide where to live, with Gerry’s home in Indiana and Theresa’s in New Jersey — because they knew about the distance when they got engaged and when they got married.

Many have spoken out, including The Golden Bachelor cast and even the host, Jesse Palmer.

The news even had Big Brother’s Rachel Reilly talking, as she responded to reality TV fans who think it’s impossible to find love while filming these shows.

Now, it’s Theresa Nist’s turn to say something other than that prepared statement she delivered alongside Gerry last week.

Theresa Nist thanks The Golden Bachelor fans for their ‘love, support and kindness’

Theresa’s message to fans did not include a picture, but a photo of a Dr. Suess quote that said, “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.”

In the lengthy caption, she began by giving thanks for the support she received.

She wrote, “To everyone who has expressed love, support and kindness to me I thank you from the bottom of my heart. You are all such wonderful human beings. It means the world to me that you took the time to reach out to me, whether in person, on the phone, by text or by direct message.”

She gushed about the kindness of her friends and fans and urged them to keep sharing that kindness with others.

Then, Theresa called The Golden Bachelor and her marriage to Gerry Turner “one of the most incredible experiences” of her life. She then confessed, “even at the age of 70, you don’t know everything.”

“Sometimes things don’t go the way you planned and that’s okay,” Theresa contained. “I take so many positives away from this experience, most importantly and above all the incredible friends I now have in all of these amazing, wonderful women and in Angie and Jenny, Payton and Charlee, the producers, the production crew and so many of you.”

One The Golden Bachelor contestant says she ‘dodged a bullet’

Everyone seems to have something to say about the golden divorce, including The Golden Bachelor cast member Maria Thrice. She spoke with PEOPLE after Gerry and Theresa announced their split.

She denounced the idea of finding love on reality TV and then admitted that she “dodged a bullet” after being sent him during the premiere episode.

She wished Theresa “happiness” and reassured her castmate that even at 70, she could still find love and happiness following this divorce from Gerry Turner.

The Golden Bachelor is on hiatus.