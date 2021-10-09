The Voice Season 21: Ariana Grande’s team, ranked

Ariana Grande on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

The Voice has solidified each of their teams for Season 21 and the competition is ready to heat up.

Ariana Grande is in her first season as a coach on The Voice.

She has a lot to live up to when it comes to previous first-timers.

When Kelly Clarkson joined the show in the 14th season, she won right off the bat with Brynn Cartelli and then followed up with a win in her second season as well.

Christina Aguilera joined as a coach in Season 10 and won her first year.

Ariana has three rival coaches who have all won seasons in the past, so she has her work cut out for her.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Here is a look at Ariana Grande’s team for Season 21 of The Voice.

This article will be updated as the season moves on and will make changes when singers are stolen and will rearrange the rankings as competitors are eliminated.

12. Chavon Rodgers

Chavon Rodgers is a 23-year-old singer who took the stage in the blind auditions and sang Olivia Rodrigo’s Drivers License.

Chavon came out in Episode 2 and had both Ariana Grande and John Legend turn for him.

Rodgers lives Tulsa, Oklahoma, and actually grew up in the town that Blake Shelton came from, giving the country singer a piece of memorabilia from Ada, Oklahoma.

However, Blake didn’t turn for Rodgers and he had to make a different choice.

Chavon chose to join Team Ariana.

11. Katherine Ann Mohler

Katherine Ann Mohler is a 22-year-old singer who took the stage in the blind auditions and sang Jermaine’s Stewart’s We Don’t Have To Take Our Clothes Off.

This was in Week 1 and she got both Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton to turn for her.

Katherine lives in Memphis, Tennessee, and has sisters who have years of experience singing in local theater productions. However, for Mohler, the blind audition was the first time she had a chance to sing in front of a large group of people.

Mohler chose to join Team Ariana.

10. David Vogel

David Vogel is a 23-year-old singer who took the stage in the blind auditions and sang Ariana Grande’s Breathin.

Vogel came out in episode four and only Ariana Grande turned for his performance.

Ariana didn’t turn until the last minute, and part of her reasoning was that he was playing guitar while singing. While he was not a fan favorite at the time, Ariana offered to help him move along.

Vogel joined Team Ariana by default.

9. Sophia Bromberg

Sophia Bromberg is a 16-year-old singer who took the stage in the blind auditions and sang Conan Gray’s Heather.

Sophia came out in episode five and impressed three coaches. Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, and John Legend all turned for her, while Blake Shelton held out.

The teenager is a high school senior from Marin County, California.

Sophia chose to join Team Ariana.

8. Raquel Trinidad

Raquel Trinidad is a 20-year-old singer who took the stage in the blind auditions and sang Stevie Wonder’s I Wish.

Raquel was the first performance in episode three and got three coaches to turn for her. Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, and John Legend all turned while Blake Shelton passed on the opportunity.

Raquel is from Florida, an aspiring singer who works as a bus driver while hoping to get her break in the music industry.

Raquel chose to join Team Ariana.

7. Hailey Mia

Hailey Mia is a 13-year-old singer who took the stage in the blind auditions and sang Tate McRae’s You Broke Me First.

Hailey came out in episode three and she had two coaches turn for her. She got to choose between Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande, while John Legend and Blake Shelton sat out.

Hailey is one of the youngest members of The Voice competition this season, as the New Jersey native had a tough choice between two great female vocalists to coach her.

Hailey chose to join Team Ariana.

6. Jim & Sasha Allen

Jim and Sasha Allen are a father-son duo who are 57 and 19-years-old. They took the stage in the blind auditions and sang John Denver’s Leaving On a Jet Plane.

Jim and Sasha did their blind audition in episode two and they had two coaches to choose between. Both Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande turned for them, while John Legend and Black Shelton sat out.

Jim and Sasha had a special story, as Sasha was born a girl but transitioned into a boy and his father has been there supporting him every step of the way.

Jim and Sasha chose to join Team Ariana.

5. Katie Rae

Katie Rae is a 35-year-old singer who took the stage in the blind auditions and sang Marren Morris’s The Bones.

Katie Rae was an early blind audition singer and she had a tough act to follow. Before she came out, Girl Named Tom had all four coaches turn. For Katie, she still got three chair turns, with Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, and John Legend turning, and Blake Shelton abstaining.

Katie Rae is from Sacramento, California, and she used to sing at coffee shops with her dad growing up. In 2015, she started performing as a singer in her own band.

Katie Rae chose to join Team Ariana.

4. Vaughn Mugol

Vaughn Mugol is a 27-year-old singer who took the stage in the blind auditions and sang Marren Morris’s The Bones.

Vaughn was a first episode blind audition singer who had three coaches turning for him. He got to choose between Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Ariana Grande. Blake Shelton sat out on this one.

Vaughn is a nurse whose story was that he uses his singing talent to sing to patients to keep them upbeat. The Texas native had a tough choice between three coaches.

Vaughn chose to join Team Ariana.

3. KCK3

KCK3 is a trio group of sisters who took the stage in the blind auditions and sang Ariana Grande’s No Tears Left to Cry.

The sister group only had one person turn for them, with Ariana Grande picking them as her final choice to fill up her team.

The three sisters – Kyla, Chelsea, and Kaitlyn – impressed Ariana, who was more than happy to add the trio to her team.

KCK3 were the last singers to join Team Ariana.

2. Bella DeNapoli

Bella DeNapoli is a 22-year-old singer who took the stage in the blind auditions and sang Danity Kane’s Damaged.

Bella came out in episode four and was the opening act of that night. She impressed the coaches, with three of them turning for her. She got to choose between John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Ariana Grande.

Bella is a Long Island, New York, native who said she is a singer, songwriter, and producer.

Bella chose to join Team Ariana.

1. Ryleigh Plank

Ryleigh Plank is a 20-year-old singer who took the stage in the blind auditions and sang Demi Lovato’s Anyone.

Ryleigh was the first person out in episode five and had two judges turn for him. Her choices came between Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande, with both John Legend and Blake Shelton sitting out.

Despite only two coaches turning, Ryleigh Plank might be the person to beat on Ariana’s team. She is from Florida and she brought Ariana to tears with her performance.

Ryleigh chose to join Team Ariana.

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.