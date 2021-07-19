The Voice: Gwen Stefani shares intimate, never-before-seen wedding moment with Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani shared a never-before-seen snap of her wedding day to her Voice co-star Blake Shelton. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Former The Voice coach Gwen Stefani shared a never-before-seen wedding moment with her husband of two weeks Blake Shelton, as the two continue to celebrate their legal union.

Gwen has relished these past two weeks as Blake’s wife, and the sealing of their families.

The former No Doubt lead singer shared a touching moment from her and Blake’s wedding ceremony, held at the country superstar’s Oklahoma ranch on July 3.

Sign up for our newsletter!

After six years in a committed relationship, Blake and Gwen made their love official while surrounded by family and friends.

This titular moment in their ongoing love affair came nine months after Blake presented Gwen with a stunning square princess cut diamond, estimated to be around six to eight carats. The diamond was set in a platinum band, flanked with two trapezoid side diamonds.

Gwen announced the happy news to her fans in a snap where she held up her left hand to show off the ring and kissed her husband-to-be on Instagram.

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s intimate moment

On her wedding day, Gwen wore a custom lily-white Vera Wang Haute silk-georgette gown. In the black and white image, the couple bowed their head in prayer alongside a chapel he had constructed on his property. Gwen’s chapel-length veil featured the hand-embroidered names of the couple along with the monikers of her sons from her marriage to Gavin Rossdale: Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo.

The couple’s mutual friend and The Voice host, Carson Daly, officiated the nuptials.

The stunning photograph, seen above, showed the couple surrounded by their loved ones.

The chapel was decorated with hundreds of light-colored blooms. A wooden walkway was constructed over the grassy area. Dark-toned chairs were provided for guests of the ceremony to sit.

Gwen and Blake’s ceremony was dominated by love

Gwen has shared a series of snaps over the past two weeks where she has allowed fans a peek into her life as Mrs. Blake Shelton. She also let her social media followers in on even more behind-the-moments.

On July 6 Gwen debuted two lighthearted snaps as she and Blake goofed around with Carson after the ceremony as seen above. The trio has been friends for years.

Carson has hosted The Voice since the show debuted in 2011. He had Blake have been chummy since the early days of the reality competition series.

Gwen has been friendly with Carson since her days as No Doubt’s lead singer and when Carson was the host of MTV’s Total Request Live, a daily music show that featured the hottest bands and singers of the 1990s and early 2000s.

Blake will return to The Voice for its 21st season alongside Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and newbie coach, Ariana Grande. Gwen headed to Las Vegas for her Gwen Stefani — Just a Girl show at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Hotel & Casino.

The Voice returns to NBC on Monday, September 20 at 8/7c.