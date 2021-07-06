Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton: First photos as husband and wife

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton released their first images after tying the knot on July 3. Pic credit: NBC

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton released their first photos as husband and wife after surprising fans with the news of their July 3 wedding in the country superstar’s home state of Oklahoma.

The couple battled one another as coaches on The Voice seven years earlier and then fell in love after Gwen inherited the swivel chair left open by Christina Aguilera on NBC’s singing competition.

In 2020, the longtime twosome became engaged cementing the relationship of the fashionable pop superstar to the Southern man who wears jeans to black-tie affairs.

On July 5, Gwen shared a series of images to her official Instagram account which showed some memorable moments shortly after the twosome tied the knot at Blake’s large, spacious ranch in his hometown of Oklahoma. He reportedly built a chapel on the property where he and Gwen could say their vows.

Stefani posted a series of romantic photos from their nuptials to Instagram. She wrote in the caption, “dreams do come true.”

“I love you, Blake Shelton,” Stefani said and tagged her new husband in the post.

Mr. and Mrs. Blake Shelton

In a slideshow of three photos, the couple looked happy and in love.

The first majestic image was of the couple as they stood atop a hill where the chapel stood to their right. Strewn with white flowers, it provided a romantic backdrop that overlooked a lush treeline and a pink and blue sky.

In the second snap, Gwen showed off her playful side. She rose her bridal bouquet high in the air as she rode in a ribbon-adorned golf cart driven by her new husband. It was there that fans got a close-up look at the singer’s Vera Wang gown. The custom lily-white creation was made of silk georgette material. It featured a plunging sweetheart neckline, cut-away back, fitted bodice and a high-low hand tumbled tulle skirt reported People Magazine.

With that, Gwen wore a chapel-length veil which reportedly featured the hand-embroidered names of Stefani, Shelton, and her kids

In a third photograph, the couple kissed and toasted one another in front of a sky-high, five-tiered wedding cake which was created by Fancy Cakes by Lauren out of Dallas, Texas.

Gwen’s reception dress was short and flirty

For the reception, Gwen changed into a short party dress that showed off her long legs. The dress was beautifully accessorized with flowers at the waist and stars on its short, tulle skirt. Atop her head, she wore a veil that featured a large bow at the top, a short lace-trimmed veil. She paired her look with sky-high white heeled boots.

Blake added his own special touch to his wedding day ensemble.

The country superstar, known for a high-low look of dressy tops paired with comfy jeans, kept true to his fashion look as he paired dark jeans and boots with a white dress shirt and bow tie, black vest, and suit jacket.