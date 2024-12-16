The Voice fans plead for Snoop and Reba McEntire’s return

Get ready for a drastic change in Season 27 of The Voice with new coaches, except for Michael Bublé, who won his first championship thanks to Sofronio Vasquez.

Viewers are happy the Feeling Good singer is coming back but they are also pleading for Snoop Dogg and Reba McEntire’s return.

The 2024 coaches, including Gwen Stefani, are leaving the show but it’s never goodbye forever with The Voice.

Adam Levine left years ago and is now back in the judge’s seat, and so is John Legend after a season-long exit.

Kelsea Ballerini has also joined as a coach for the upcoming season of the singing competition, but viewers are skeptical about this new lineup.

Subscribe to our Competition Shows newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

It’s obvious from the comments that Reba and Snoop will be thoroughly missed.

Fans took to the comments to express their love for the Season 26 coaches, noting that the show won’t be the same without them.

This was Snoop’s first run as a coach and his laid-back personality and funny antics made for an entertaining season.

Meanwhile, Reba’s warm and positive feedback was a welcome addition to the series.

The Voice fans plead for Reba McEntire and Snoop Dogg’s return

The Voice posted their promo video for the Season 27 judges, but viewers are hung up on Snoop and Reba.

“Snoop was a great addition. Reba was great with the artists….predicting a major decline in viewers in Feb,” noted a commenter.

“Can’t imagine it will be as good without Snoop. He made the show,” opined someone else.

One viewer exclaimed, “It will be hard to top this current season 26. Without Snoop and Reba. And the talent this season was really good too.”

Someone said, “BRING SNOOP BACK PLS HE MADE THE SEASON SO ENTERTAINING.”

Another added, “Snoop, Reba, Gwen, and Michael are the best coaches together! Great personalities!”

The Voice fans weigh in. Pic credit: @nbcthevoice/Instagram

The Season 26 coaches are staying busy

Reba, Snoop, and Gwen will be busy during their time away from the show, as they are all working on different projects.

Reba will be focused on her new NBC series, Happy Place, which is likely why she left The Voice.

The new series did well in the ratings and the network recently requested additional episodes, which means the country singer and her cast will be back on set filming.

Gwen Stefani recently released a new album, Bouquet, and she has tour dates set for January and February 2025 to promote it.

Snoop is also busy promoting his new E! series, Snoop Dogg’s Fatherhood: Cori & Wayne’s Story.

The docuseries features his daughter Cori and her fiance Wayne as they plan their wedding.

Will you miss Gwen, Reba, and Snoop, or are you ready for the new coaches?

Season 27 of The Voice premieres Monday, February 3, at 9/8c on NBC.