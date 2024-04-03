The Voice fans blast show’s abrupt change with performance schedule

Many fans of The Voice were unhappy when they watched the recent episode of NBC’s singing competition show.

While viewers expected to see a specific stage of the competition, it didn’t air this week.

The Knockouts stage performances weren’t part of the episode and will air next week on The Voice.

Instead of seeing these new performances, viewers saw highlights from previous episodes in Season 25 and a recap of the Blind Auditions and Battles.

That abrupt schedule change in the performances led to some fans venting about the show.

Viewers also speculated about the reason for the schedule change, as other significant events aired on television.

The Voice fans express frustration over the show’s schedule

The Voice has undergone various changes throughout its 25 seasons, including its personnel. The coaches have changed multiple times, with celebrities coming and going. Artists Dan + Shay joined Reba McEntire, Chance the Rapper, and John Legend this year.

However, this week’s schedule change with no new performances frustrated many viewers.

Many fans vented on a Reddit post about the show not airing any performances this past week, with some calling it “dumb,” “ridiculous,” and “absurd.”

“So dumb. This show is like 50% filler & reruns when the people just want to see all the performances,” a commenter wrote.

Another said: “The scheduling of the voice is ridiculous. We never know when it’s on. They change the times, repeat the same songs or auditions over and over again. I’m disgusted with this show.”

After one commenter mentioned “they wanted to do a recap,” another called it “absurd.”

It’s unclear why Monday’s episode was a recap, but several other significant events were on television opposite The Voice.

Two NCAA Division I Women’s College Basketball games aired on ESPN, and the winners advanced to the Final Four.

One game featured college basketball phenom Caitlin Clark and her Iowa Hawkeyes, and the other featured Paige Bueckers and the Connecticut Huskies, and according to NBC News, Iowa’s game vs. LSU had 12.3 million viewers, the most ever for a women’s college basketball game.

Meanwhile, Fox was airing the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, hosted by Ludacris. The event featured performances by Justin Timberlake, Jelly Roll, Jennifer Hudson, and Cher, as well as award wins by Taylor Swift, Beyonce, and Drake.

The Voice revealed Season 25 schedule changes

An NBC report revealed that The Voice wouldn’t have any performances on the Monday, April 1 episode, and it wasn’t an April Fool’s joke.

Based on additional details, the show will also air once a week, Monday evenings through the remainder of April.

These episodes of The Voice will feature the Knockouts stage performances and the Playoffs to help determine who advances and wins.

Country musician Keith Urban will be the mega mentor during the Knockouts stage.

Starting on May 6, The Voice will air its live shows twice a week again on NBC, Mondays and Tuesdays.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8/7c on NBC.