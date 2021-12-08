The Voice announces huge performances for Season 21 finale

Carson Daly, Ariana Grande, and Blake Shelton on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

Next Monday night, The Voice will see its final five contestants performing one more time to earn the title of the Season 21 winner.

On Tuesday night, the winner will be announced, but there will also be some huge performances that night.

Not only will the coaches perform with their finalists one more time, but there will be some big names appearing on The Voice finale.

Carrie Underwood and John Legend will perform Hallelujah on The Voice

Carrie Underwood will appear on the final episode of The Voice Season 21 and will perform her hit duet with John Legend, Hallelujah.

The song appears on Underwood’s new Christmas album My Gift (Special Edition) and was written by Legend and Toby Gad.

The video won the CMT 2020 Video of the Year Award.

Coldplay will perform on The Voice

Coldplay will perform My Universe, their collaboration with BTS, on The Voice finale.

The song debuted at #1 on the U.S. Billboard chart and had more than 100 million streams in its first week.

Former The Voice coach Alicia Keys will sing her newest song

Alicia Keys will be back on The Voice. Keys served as a coach in Seasons 11, 12, and 14.

Keys won in Season 12 with Chris Blue.

She will perform her new song, Old Memories, from her new album KEYS (Original and Unlocked). The album comes out on December 10.

The Voice Mega Mentor Ed Sheeran will perform new single

Ed Sheeran was on The Voice this season as the Mega Mentor for all the coaches.

Sheeran will return for the finale to perform his latest single, Shivers. The album debuted at number one, the fourth consecutive Sheeran album to debut at that spot.

The debut single Bad Habits picked up a Grammy nomination for Song of the Year and both Bad Habits and Shivers sit in the Top 10 at the same time.

Other performers on The Voice season finale

On top of those headlining names, Walker Hayes will also make his debut on The Voice with his hit Fancy Like.

The song spent 16 weeks and counting at the Number 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart.

Keke Palmer and Tori Kelly will also perform Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) from the soundtrack for the upcoming movie, Sing 2.

This will be a big performance with all the Top 13 artists joining them for the song.

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.