The Voice reveals its Mega Mentor for Season 21

The Voice is bringing Battle Week to fans and the four battle advisors were announced heading into the next round of competition.

Those battle advisors for The Voice include Kristin Chenoweth, Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, and Camila Cabello. However, there will also be a “Mega Mentor” coming in this season.

ET! Online has announced that the Mega Mentor for The Voice Season 21 will be Ed Sheeran.

Ed Sheeran coming to The Voice Season 21

While the Battle Advisors will help the individual coaches with their teams, Ed Sheeran will serve a different role.

Sheeran will coach all the teams equally, giving his experience and advice to everyone with no biases or allegiances.

He will not be part of the Battle Rounds but will be in the Knockout Rounds.

The artists will pair against a teammate again, but they’ll choose their own song to perform individually while their direct competitor watches and waits

The multiple Grammy Award winner will use his experience with songwriting, musical production, and performing to mentor artists with their vocal and technical choices and tailoring the artists’ songs to their strengths to bolster each performance.

Who is Ed Sheeran?

Ed Sheeran is a 30-year-old singer-songwriter who got his start independently and became a monster success thanks to his YouTube page.

Sheeran has 49 million subscribers to his YouTube page and he continues to release his music on his channel for his fans.

Ed Sheeran has released four studio albums with symbols as names. He released + in 2011 and it hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts and went eight-times platinum.

He released x in 2014, another No. 1 album, this one going 12-times platinum, selling over 13 million units worldwide.

In 2017, Sheeran released ÷ and had his third straight No. 1 album, this one also going 12-times platinum, selling just over 12 million units.

In 2019, Sheeran released an album titled No. 6 Collaborations Project, which hit No. 1 and was two times platinum.

This month, he releases the album titled = and looks for a fifth straight No. 1 album.

Sheeran has also been critically acclaimed for his music.

At the American Music Awards, Sheeran won one award in 2015 for Favorite Male Artist, but he has 17 nominations.

He was more successful at the Billboard Music Awards, where he has 25 nominations and seven wins, including Top Artist in 2018 and Top Touring Artist in 2019.

He also has four Grammy wins in 14 nominations, including Song of the Year in 2016 for Thinking Out Loud and Best Pop Vocal Album in 2018 for ÷.

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.