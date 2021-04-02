The Voice adds legendary rapper as Mega Mentor

Snoop Dogg will appear on Season 20 of The Voice as a Mega Mentor. Pic credit: NBC/Trae Patton

The Voice has added a legendary rapper as the show’s Mega Mentor for Season 20.

Multi-platinum artist, actor, philanthropist, and entertainment icon Snoop Dogg will join Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend, and Blake Shelton to assist the top performers as they move forward in the competition.

Snoop will mentor the artists who have made it through the Battle Rounds, as each team prepares for the Knockouts, beginning Monday, April 19.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Snoop Dogg has been a major player in the music industry for nearly 30 years. He has released 19 studio albums, sold over 40 million albums worldwide, reached No. 1 countless times on Billboard charts internationally, and has received 20 Grammy nominations thus far.

Snoop is also an actor. He has appeared in the films Dolemite Is My Name, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, The Addams Family, Beach Bum, Starsky & Hutch, Soul Plane, and Training Day.

He was paired with lifestyle doyenne Martha Stewart for the VH1 series Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner for which he earned an Emmy nomination as one of the show’s executive producers.

Who else has been a Mega Mentor on the series?

Taylor Swift served as a Mega Mentor on The Voice Season 17. Pic credit: NBC/Trae Patton

During Season 17, Taylor Swift joined The Voice as a Mega Mentor.

“I didn’t realize that I was now being called a mega mentor,” Swift declared after her introduction. “That’s really gonna go straight to my head. I would like a latte right now. No one? Glass of wine?” reported Goldderby.

Legendary singer and songwriter James Taylor joined the show for the role in Season 18.

During the Knockouts, James shared one-on-one time with each individual artist and helped prepare them for their next moment on the stage.

In Season 19, Usher, former Voice coach, returned to the series to mentor the artists.

Usher was a coach on seasons Four and Six of the show and won Season 6 with Josh Kaufman. He was also a mentor for John Legend’s team for Season 17.

What happens during the Knockout Rounds?

Nick Jonas and Blake Shelton will also assist their artists in the Knockouts. Pic credit: NBC/Trae Patton

During the Knockout Rounds, competitors are paired against a teammate. Instead of having a song selected for them, the teammates pick their own song to perform individually while their direct competitor watches and waits.

Snoop Dogg will help the artists craft their performances. Only their coaches can choose the winner to advance from their team. Each coach has one steal in the Knockouts.

The four artists saved by their individual coaches during the Battle Rounds will compete in the Four-Way Knockout. They will receive individualized coaching and rehearsals with their coach and Snoop Dogg in preparation for the Four-Way Knockout.

Viewers will choose the winner. During the final Knockouts episode, voting will open, where viewers will choose which of the four artists moves forward in the competition after their performances.

At the beginning of the first Live Show, host Carson Daly will reveal which of the four artists was voted through by America, and that artist will continue to the Live Shows with their original team.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8/7c on NBC.