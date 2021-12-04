The real reason Love Island USA’s Kyra Lizama and Will Moncada broke up

Kyra and Will from Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Will Moncada took to his Instagram Live Stories this past week to announce to fans that he and Kyra Lizama are no longer dating after finishing second on Love Island USA.

The couple lasted just three months.

The real reason Kyra Lizama and Will Moncada broke up was not revealed in his message, as he just said it didn’t work.

They were last seen at the Love Island USA Halloween party in Arizona and looked happy.

However, another Instagram Stories message reveals the real reason the two broke up.

Love Island USA’s Kyra Lizama revealed she was single

While the news seemed to break with Will Moncada’s post, it turned out that Kyra Lizama posted something first and it slipped by many fans.

At the end of November, Kyra posted about the breakup first. According to the site, Kyra posted that she owed fans an explanation.

“I had been taking time for myself, until I was ready to make things public,” Kyra wrote. “I feel that I owe you all an explanation because I would not be where I am without the Love Island supporters.”

“I am single and have been working through the stages of heartbreak and healing,” Kyra continued. “There are no words to explain how grateful I am for the love and support I have received since certain instances have come to light.”

She never even mentioned Will’s name.

Pic credit: @kyralizama/Instagram

That sounds a lot different from how Will revealed the news in his post.

“I am grateful that this life gave me the chance too [sic] meet such a wonderful human being and I am also grateful for the incredible time we spent together.”

Will also said that there was always a chance it wouldn’t work out.

Will Moncada in Mexico

Kyra mentioned that “certain instances have come to light.”

It is not hard to see these instances firsthand, especially if anyone follows Will.

He missed the Love Island USA cast meeting in New Jersey because he went to Mexico for a friend’s birthday.

While in Mexico, he was filmed behaving inappropriately with several women. There was a clip of different females sitting on his lap and there was another where he brushed a woman’s hair while they stared into each other’s eyes.

Meanwhile, Kyra was sitting at home.

On Love Island USA Season 3, there were a lot of moments where Kyra’s friends (specifically Shannon St. Clair) tried to convince her that Will was a player, but she never listened.

Now, Kyra Lizama and Will Moncada are finished and it looks like it was because she finally realized the truth about the man she thought she loved.

Love Island USA is on hiatus. Fans can relive season 3 on Paramount+ streaming.